Hennepin student receives the 2018 Richard C. Ryan Scholarship

MMH Staff

July 12, 2018

The Richard C. Ryan Packaging Education Scholarship, sponsored by Dorner, was awarded to Kristin Werner, an Automated Robotics Engineering Technology student at Hennepin Technical College.

Werner is the latest winner of this scholarship, meeting rigorous criteria including a GPA of 3.0 or higher, a demonstrated commitment to excellence in the packaging industry and a history of extracurricular involvement at Hennepin Technical College. Applicants are also required to write an essay describing their career goals in the packaging field.

This $2,000 scholarship, established in honor of Richard C. Ryan, the former president and CEO of Dorner, who passed away suddenly in September 2012, is awarded to a student enrolled in a two- or four-year program at any school partnered with PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technology. Ryan was a member of the PMMI Board of Directors and was an advocate of lifelong learning. This commitment to education and PMMI inspired the creation of a scholarship in his name.

“Year after year we are impressed with the quality of applicants for the Richard C. Ryan Packaging Education Scholarship,” says Matt Jones, vice president of sales and marketing, Dorner. “Their personal commitment to education and self-improvement embody the characteristics we seek in the candidates for this scholarship. It makes the job of selecting only one even more difficult.”

The Richard C. Ryan Scholarship is one of several scholarships awarded or administered by the PMMI Foundation each year, providing over $200,000 in funds for students at PMMI Partner Schools. These scholarships underscore PMMI’s commitment to the future of the packaging and processing industry.

PMMI U Connection offers many opportunities to contribute to the PMMI Foundation at the upcoming PACK EXPO International and co-located Healthcare Packaging EXPO (Oct. 14–17, 2018; McCormick Place, Chicago). Proceeds from events like The Amazing Packaging Race and the new CareerLink @ PACK EXPO interview and networking event contribute directly to PMMI’s scholarship offerings, along with the annual PACK gives BACKTM reception hosted Monday, Oct. 15, 2018 (McCormick Place, South Building, Grand Ballroom).