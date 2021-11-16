MMH    Topics     Warehouse

Herman Miller turns ocean-bound plastic into returnable shipping crates

Process eliminated thousands of milk jugs from the oceans.

By

A global manufacturer of office furniture and equipment, along with home furnishings, headquartered in Zeeland, Mich., Herman Miller has manufacturing facilities all around the world, as well as sales offices, dealers, licensees and customers in more than 100 countries. With a legacy of environmental stewardship, the company constantly seeks out ways to make its supply chain more sustainable.

Herman Miller’s purpose is to design for the good of humankind. This mindset, along with its history, led the company to NextWave Plastics: a consortium of multi-national brands collaborating to keep plastic waste out of the ocean and in the economy. NextWave member companies work to establish ocean-bound plastics as a commodity, reducing the volume of plastic waste before it enters the ocean.

Soon after joining NextWave, Herman Miller looked for ways it could make the biggest impact with ocean-bound plastic, starting with its supply chain packaging. As with most of its packaging processes, Herman Miller sought to eliminate damage to parts, maximize space in trucks and optimize warehouse space. Within this process, Herman Miller’s NextWave representatives recognized a broader opportunity to become more sustainable.

As a long-time customer of an international reusable plastic packaging manufacturer, Herman Miller wanted to use ocean-bound plastic in its existing fleet of returnable shipping containers. ORBIS collaborated with Herman Miller to incorporate recovered coastline plastic — waste at risk of entering our oceans —into its standard plastic bulk shipping bins.

“We realized that we could have a huge impact on a global problem by partnering with a company like ORBIS to incorporate ocean-bound material in our returnable shipping crates,” says Bob Teasley, director of new product development for supply management at Herman Miller. “[The company] created the perfect mix of materials to maximize the amount of ocean-bound plastic material, while ensuring optimal durability and usefulness. These containers have held up and continue to perform well in our supply chain.”

Herman Miller orders these returnable shipping crates in bulk. The initial order incorporated about 3,875 pounds of ocean-bound plastic, which equates to keeping 30,000 milk jugs and 600,000 caps out of our oceans.

Through its work with NextWave, Herman Miller intends to continue working with the manufacturer and other suppliers, and encourages other companies to incorporate ocean-bound plastic into their supply chains, too.

“Aside from the sustainable benefits we’ve seen to our business, the biggest benefit of incorporating ocean-bound plastic is that we’ve now demonstrated the use case to other members of the consortium,” states Gabe Wing, director of sustainability for Herman Miller. “We want to show other companies the value of these solutions to both the environment and their bottom line.”

Looking to the future, Herman Miller intends to reduce single-use materials and incorporate ocean-bound plastic to new and existing packaging applications in its supply chain. Within its packaging processes, Herman Miller has committed to significantly reducing its single-use materials and using minimal materials that are less carbon intensive and easier to recycle.


ORBIS Corporation
(800) 890-7292


Article Topics

News
Warehouse
Casebook
Containers
ORBIS
Packaging
   All topics

Casebook News & Resources

US Foods keeps truck fleet clear in winter
Online retailer installs cooling system
Packaged goods company improves fulfillment
Burris Logistics uses high-speed solid panel doors at its DCs
Town Center Nissan Acquires a Two-Story Mezzanine
USNR implements VLMs to save floor space
Hit Promotional Products leverages robotic workcells
More Casebook

Latest in Materials Handling

Women in Manufacturing Association to offer third-annual Moms in MFG Conference
PMMI: Expo Pack Guadalajara breaks records
Vertical Cold Storage closes MWCold acquisition
ORBIS hosts third annual golf outing to benefit Children’s Wisconsin
Brightpick robots to automate order picking, consolidation and dispatch for Rohlik Group
WERC 2023 explored how to seize growth opportunities, benchmarking report released
Ryson’s rebrand reflects alignment as part of Royal Apollo Group
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Chris Lewis's avatar
Chris Lewis
Chris Lewis is the owner of Innovative Written Solutions, a content development and editorial services company based in Troy, Mich. In addition to developing content for Modern Materials Handing, he has also written for a wide variety of companies, ranging from Golf Channel to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, as well as industries like engineering, higher education and workforce solutions. He can be reached at lewis.chr[email protected] or www.linkedin.com/in/chris-lewis-aa301b14.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources