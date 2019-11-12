MMH    Topics     Technology    Mobile & Wireless

High-velocity distribution at GE Appliances

Distribution in GE Appliances’ new facility in Commerce, Ga., moves product from the yard to an outbound trailer quickly and efficiently.

By

GE Appliances

Commerce, Georgia

SQUARE FOOTAGE: 1.1 million square feet
PRODUCTS HANDLED: Major and small appliances
SKUs: 2,000
PEOPLE/SHIFTS: 2 shifts per day/5 days per week

Read the full editorial story of the GE Appliance warehouse and distribution center redesign

GE Appliances’ Georgia distribution center was designed to make real-time decisions about the disposition of inventory, with processes that enable fast and efficient movement. When required by the customer, the facility is capable of processing next-day delivery orders. While the facility does keep a reserve stock of some seasonal and frequently ordered products, most inventory will move from a trailer in the yard to an outbound trailer in 24 to 36 hours.

Receiving: The distribution process begins when a trailer or container of product is received into the facility’s yard management system, or YMS, and stored in the yard on both sides of the building (1). Using artificial intelligence, or AI, the system looks through the GE Appliances’ order book to ask the question: Who needs this appliance? The answer to that question will determine what happens next. Product that it is not needed right then will be staged in the yard. The YMS uses RFID to keep track of the locations of assets stored in the yard. Yard dogs are responsible for the flow of containers and trailers around the yard and to the dock.

Storage and order fulfillment: Once there is demand for a product, a trailer or container is moved to a dock (2). Receiving and shipping take place on both sides of the building. Given that the processes were designed to touch a product as few times as possible — and in some cases, an appliance is only touched once after a trailer is moved into a dock—storage and order fulfillment are essentially once process. When a lift truck operator unloads an appliance, one of three things can happen:

  1. Items for which an order already exists are crossdocked across the facility to an outbound truck at one of the docks—touched just once. An order may be staged (3) until the truck is ready for loading. Orders with complex deliveries that might involve mixed loads, multiple stops and custom labeling are staged in the larger of the two storage areas (3a).
  2. Items that are not needed now but may be needed within the next 24 to 36 hours are staged at shipping (3 and 3a) as part of a flow-through process. They’ll be loaded onto a truck in the near term.
  3. Frequently ordered, seasonal or evergreen products are stacked on the floor, in some instances up to 30 feet high. Slower moving items are stored in the middle of the building—still accessible (4). Fast-moving items, or favorites, are stored near the shipping dock (5). The fastest-moving items are staged near the shipping doors (2).

    System suppliers

    System Design, Integration & WMS: GE Appliances
    RFID Tags: Pascal Tags
    Yard Management: TrackX
    Lift Trucks: Toyota Material Handling U.S.A. and Yale
    Lift Truck Attachments: Basiloid Products Corp.
    Virtual Reality: RVC


Article Topics

Magazine Archive
Technology
Mobile & Wireless
Dock Equipment
Lift Trucks
RFID
Warehouse Execution Systems
   All topics

Mobile & Wireless News & Resources

Voice picking solutions gains impact with integration
JLT Mobile Computers debuts updated forklift-mount computers and software dashboard
Hamilton Caster & Mfg. Co. names new president
Wireless Mobility: Ready for the next leg up
Gaining efficiency at the point of task
Voice efficiency as a revenue generator
Newcastle Systems moves to larger location to meet demand for its mobile powered carts
More Mobile & Wireless

Latest in Materials Handling

Addverb collaborates with Purdue University on smart factory
EAM-Mosca announces Christian Wiethuechter as president and CEO
Equipment leasing activity index for March down slightly, year over year
Veo Robotics lands $29 million investment round
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Jungheinrich AG taps Configura as partner for plant and DC design software
Reusable Packaging Association launches 2023 State of the Reusable Packaging Industry survey
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources