HighJump enables online grocery delivery service Good Eggs

Online grocer evolves cold storage and food and beverage distribution for today and beyond with HighJump WMS

HighJump, a global provider of supply chain solutions, today announces it is enabling online grocery delivery service Good Eggs with the connected, automated supply chain of the future. With HighJump, Good Eggs meets the unique needs of ecommerce grocery and capitalizes on the market’s rapid growth.

According to Nielsen, in as few as five to seven years, 70% of consumers will be grocery shopping online – leading to an estimated $100 billion in spend by 2024. To capitalize on this, grocers must continue adhering to stringent requirements for food, beverage and other perishable goods, while meeting consumer expectations for freshness, purchasing convenience and delivery speed. HighJump makes this possible.

Based in San Francisco, Good Eggs provides online grocery distribution from local farmers - spanning fresh produce, meal kits, everyday staples, wine, beer and spirits. As a result, Good Eggs’ inventory is constantly changing. Good Eggs partnered with Alpine Supply Chain Solutions, a leading supply chain consulting provider, to lead a WMS selection and ensure their new distribution center leveraged best practices to support their growth and evolving logistics needs.

“The HighJump Warehouse Management System (WMS) uniquely allows Good Eggs to adjust the system around specific processes - by product, by customer demand, and beyond. This guarantees the adaptability to meet today’s requirements, while seamlessly scaling with the rapid growth trajectory of online grocery,” said Michael Wohlwend, managing principal of Alpine Supply Chain Solutions.

“Online grocery is about more than delivering products - it’s about creating experiences,” said Bill Ryan, chief operating officer of North America at HighJump. “Whether a multichannel chain or niche, ecommerce player, HighJump allows grocers and the vendors they represent to be true to their brands – fulfilling online food orders how and when needed at the quality, consistency, and delivery options consumers expect.”

“At Good Eggs, we’re committed to providing an ‘absurdly fresh’ experience to our customers,” said Tess Frugé, vice president of expansion & strategy at Good Eggs. “The HighJump WMS provides the flexibility for us to properly manage online food sales and refrigerated storage to assure we stay true to this commitment now and as we grow in this dynamic market.”


