HighJump unveils simulation and design solution

HighJump (Booth S4572) unveiled its CLASS simulation and design solution that helps users more quickly and effectively plan, budget and adjust for changes to their warehouse operations and systems, said Sean Elliott, chief technology officer at HighJump, at a booth visit.

By

CLASS provides a virtual world for warehouse layout design and modeling to optimize the flow of goods. End users can tap into the capabilities of CLASS on their own whenever needed because the software is aimed at use by operations managers rather than specialist engineers or integrators, explained Elliott. This empowers operations people to model and quantify how to best adapt or expand their systems and processes.

“The supply chain is in a new ‘digital life cycle’,” said Elliott. “Long-term facility designs create challenges for an increasingly complex supply chain. Throughput and capacity, and the staffing or automation plans that back them, must be continually re-evaluated to align with market expectations and emerging business strategies.”

HighJump CLASS is available as a stand-alone solution or an add-on for the suite of HighJump warehouse management systems (WMS).

ProMat 2019 is scheduled to be held April 8-11 at Chicago’s McCormick Place. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.


About the Author

Roberto Michel's avatar
Roberto Michel
Roberto Michel, senior editor for Modern, has covered manufacturing and supply chain management trends since 1996, mainly as a former staff editor and former contributor at Manufacturing Business Technology. He has been a contributor to Modern since 2004. He has worked on numerous show dailies, including at ProMat, the North American Material Handling Logistics show, and National Manufacturing Week. You can reach him at: [email protected]
