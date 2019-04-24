MMH    Topics     Warehouse

Hitachi acquires JR Automation, a robotic system integrator in the U.S.

Hitachi to enter the high-growth robotic system integration market in North America to accelerate global development of its digital solution business.

Hitachi has acquired the robotic system integration business of JR Automation Technologies, LLC, a builder of production lines and logistics systems using industrial robots.

Founded in 1980, JR Automation has grown from a North American to a global player by designing, building, and adjusting entire production lines in the automotive, aerospace, e-commerce, and medical device industries. The company employs more than 2,000 and reported 2018 revenues of $603 million.

With this acquisition, which is valued at $1,425 million (approx. 158.2 billion yen), Hitachi will enter the robotic system integration (SI) business in North America, which is expected to see a high rate of growth.

Hitachi will continue to accelerate the global rollout of the business, together with the acquisition of KEC Corporation (KEC), a Japanese robotic system integrator Hitachi acquired in March 2019.

The acquisition of JR Automation will allow Hitachi to further expand its Lumada Solution business globally. Lumada is Hitachi’s advanced digital solutions, services, and technologies business, which helps customers and management turn workplace data into insights to drive digital innovation.

“Securing JR Automation’s robotic system integration business in North America is an important milestone for us,” said Masakazu Aoki, executive vice president of Hitachi, Ltd. “By providing customers with new value that combines Hitachi’s products, operations technology, information technology and advanced digital technologies, we will accelerate the global rollout of our Social Innovation Business.”

“With our combined capabilities, Hitachi and JR Automation will be a uniquely qualified global leader in next generation smart manufacturing,” said Bryan Jones, CEO, JR Automation. “On behalf of everyone at JR Automation, I would like to thank the team at Crestview Partners and outgoing Chairman Mike DuBose, for their outstanding partnership and leadership during this period of dramatic global growth for JR Automation.”


