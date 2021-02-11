MMH    Topics     News    Blogs

Hoarding inventory is not the answer to Covid-19

Instead of building up more inventory, retailers at the top of global supply chains need to improve their supply chain resilience and flexibility.

By

Editor’s Note: Igor Estraykh, Pepperdine Graziadio Business School, MBA, MS, Doctor of Business Administration candidate, and Vice President of Procurement at Olde Thompson LLC

Empty grocery shelves, lack of toilet paper, mask and PPE shortages, vaccine distribution delays—these events came to define the year 2020.

In reaction, the news media brought focus to global supply chain disruptions and questioned if supply chains were to blame for the shortages. While it is easy to blame global supply chains and insufficient supplier inventories, this is a flawed argument.

Global supply chains are a fundamental enabler of the modern global economy but require technological innovation and process changes from companies at all levels in the supply chain to function efficiently and respond to system shocks like COVID-19.

Instead of building up more inventory, retailers at the top of global supply chains need to improve their supply chain resilience and flexibility.

These changes include integrating artificial intelligence and machine learning for forecasting and material planning, transparent and real-time communication throughout the entire supply chain, and decision-making autonomy for managers across the supply chain to quickly react without layers of approvals.

In very simple terms, a supply chain is the combination of all the manufacturing and distribution steps required to convert raw materials into usable products and services for end-users. Each step in a global supply chain from harvesting raw materials to manufacturing and global distribution is a critical part of ensuring the right product ends up in the hands of the right end-user at the right place and time.

However, this requires exceptional planning, forecasting, and communication across the supply chain to minimize inventory sitting idle and tying up physical space, assets, and cashflow. The 40 cargo ships backlogging the Port of Los Angeles indicate a very different reality.
The current supply chain crisis is a combination of several events happening at the worst possible time including an inventory buildup as an overreaction to short-term demand and inflexible supply chains.

The global economy runs on a lean supply chain ecosystem to minimize waste, optimize inventory turnover, and maximize returns on assets. Every step in the supply chain runs at nearly full capacity without the ability to immediately increase short-term manufacturing or distribution capacity, yet retailers expected their supply chains to nimbly shift capacity without increasing costs.

When COVID-19 stay-at home orders closed office buildings, the factories making industrial toilet paper lost orders while the factories making home-use toilet paper got overwhelmed with new orders. The former started bleeding cash and laid off employees, while the latter needed months to invest in new machines, buildings, and staff to increase capacity without a guarantee of business post-pandemic. This happened at every step in the supply chain.

Moreover, the List 301 tariffs on China in 2018-2019 resulted in US companies shifting supply chains to other parts of the world reducing ocean shipping demand, which forced employee layoffs and idling of ship, truck, and rail capacity to minimize financial losses. When bare grocery shelves drove panicked corporate buyers to restock products, it exposed which supply chains were flexible and resilient enough to respond.

This leads us back to the original question if the modern supply chain system is fundamentally broken. Although some companies with extended inventory positions were able to benefit during the pandemic, it was partly by chance that they had inventory of in-demand products.

Those with inventory of items like rental cars, crude oil, and retail clothing were forced into bankruptcy filings. It is not economically viable for each retailer, manufacturer, ocean and trucking carrier, and raw commodity producer to invest in extra capacity and inventory without compensation. Moreover, this approach prevents quick reactions to supply chain disruptions like a pandemic. Even companies that had extra inventory of products like staple groceries would not have been successful without a flexible supply chain and distribution partners to get goods from their warehouses to where consumers needed them the most.

Instead of building up inventory in the hopes that someone will need those products in the future, firms should focus on increasing flexibility and resilience of their supply chains. In traditional supply chains, every change in customer demand requires a massive shift and delay at each step in the supply chain. This causes a simple change in demand from industrial to personal toilet paper rolls to become a six-month transition that costs millions of dollars. Conversely, resilient and flexible supply chains can shorten reaction time and reduce the cost of changes. Ford and General Motors retooled manufacturing plants to produce medical equipment.

Bacardi and L’Oréal switched production to hand sanitizer, and FedEx rerouted its global shipping network to transport PPE and medical supplies.

However, this model requires full transparency across the entire supply chain to integrate forecasting, supplier redundancy, and localized conversion of finished goods closer to the end of the supply chain for flexibility. It also requires real-time information sharing so each step in the supply chain becomes a fluid extension of one process rather than a combination of disconnected steps. Companies apprehensive of the costs and process changes required to make this transition need re-evaluate if they can afford not to invest in resilient and flexible supply chains to survive the 21st century.


Article Topics

Blogs
Igor Estraykh
Inventory Management
Pepperdine Graziadio Business School
Supply Chain Software
   All topics

Blogs News & Resources

ProMat 2023 Insights:  Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
The circularity report, or how one company is doing circularity right
For piece picking, it’s all about timing
Learn about Digital SCOR on The Rebound Podcast
Minimize shipments, minimize miles and maximize what goes into the trailer.
Enabling the circular economy
Last mile delivery is ripe for re-invention
More Blogs

Latest in Materials Handling

Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
S&H Systems signs integrator agreement with Dematic
MHI introduces new Supply Chain Sustainability Resource Center for members
ProMat 2023 Insights:  Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
KION Group and Li-Cycle form battery recycling partnership focused on circular economy
ProMat 2023 attendance sets new mark at nearly 51,000 registrants
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
Dealing with labor scarcity and overwhelming productivity demands? Robots may be your ideal solution.
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources