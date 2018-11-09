Honeywell Completes Acquisition of Transnorm

MMH Staff

November 9, 2018

Honeywell acquired the Harsum, Germany-based Transnorm from IK Investment Partners for approximately €425 million in a deal that was announced in October. Transnorm is a global leader in high performance conveyor solutions that are used in diverse end markets such as the parcel delivery, e-commerce fulfillment and airport industries.

Transnorm will be part of Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions (SPS) and will complement its Honeywell Intelligrated business. Intelligrated, which Honeywell acquired in August 2016, delivers automation solutions, warehouse execution system software and services to more than 60 of the top 100 global retailers and half of the top 100 internet retailers.

“Transnorm is an excellent addition to our portfolio of warehouse automation solutions, and will help us better support European distribution centers and parcel delivery providers that are responding to significant e-commerce growth,” said John Waldron, president and CEO of Honeywell SPS. “Our Connected Distribution Center offering delivers higher throughput, greater flexibility and better visibility into real-time operations to give our customers the ability to make better business decisions.”

Honeywell’s Connected Distribution Center offering includes real-time asset monitoring, Momentum™ warehouse execution software and advanced robotics. It also incorporates worker visibility and productivity tools including Honeywell’s Goalpost™ labor management software, Vocollect™ voice-enabled workflow management solutions and Safety Suite cloud-based personal protective equipment and compliance management software.

For more than 50 years, Transnorm has engineered and deployed innovative material handling solutions for its customers. Distribution centers and sortation centers rely on Transnorm’s conveyors and sub-systems as well as truck and trailer unloading “booms” to efficiently move products and packages throughout their facilities.

“Much like Intelligrated, Transnorm has built a strong reputation by collaborating with its customers to solve their most difficult material handling challenges,” said Waldron.

Transnorm has more than 500 employees and has additional manufacturing sites in Bangkok, Thailand, and Arlington, Texas.