Honeywell Intelligrated shows robotic sorter induction system

In a press conference on Tuesday, Honeywell Intelligrated’s (Booth S618a) Matt Wicks, VP of product development, discussed several new robotic solutions, including a robotic sorter induction system.
“By utilizing a robotic arm that handles a variety of package sizes and types—including boxes, polybags and jiffy bags—the new sorter induction system streamlines labor operations and improves productivity while allowing distribution centers to reallocate staff,” said Wicks.
The system is modular and scalable, and easily retrofits into existing induction stations, he added.
“Intelligent algorithms, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI)—developed in collaboration with Carnegie Mellon University—enable the robot to improve its own performance over time. It also offers label detection and automatic reorientation,” Wicks added, noting that the system is built upon the Honeywell Universal Robotic controller which allows the robots to “see better, think smarter and act faster.”
ProMat 2019 is scheduled to be held April 8-11 at Chicago’s McCormick Place. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.
About the Author
Sara Pearson Specter
Sara Pearson Specter has written articles and supplements for Modern Materials Handling and Material Handling Product News as an Editor at Large since 2001. Specter has worked in the fields of graphic design, advertising, marketing, and public relations for nearly 20 years, with a special emphasis on helping business-to-business industrial and manufacturing companies. She owns her own marketing communications firm, Sara Specter, Marketing Mercenary LLC
. Clients include companies in a diverse range of fields, including materials handing equipment, systems and packaging, professional and financial services, regional economic development and higher education. Specter graduated from Centre College in Danville, Ky. with a bachelor’s degree in French and history. She lives in Oregon’s Willamette Valley where she and her husband are in the process of establishing a vineyard and winery
.
