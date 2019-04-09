Honeywell Intelligrated shows robotic sorter induction system

In a press conference on Tuesday, Honeywell Intelligrated’s (Booth S618a) Matt Wicks, VP of product development, discussed several new robotic solutions, including a robotic sorter induction system.

“By utilizing a robotic arm that handles a variety of package sizes and types—including boxes, polybags and jiffy bags—the new sorter induction system streamlines labor operations and improves productivity while allowing distribution centers to reallocate staff,” said Wicks.

The system is modular and scalable, and easily retrofits into existing induction stations, he added.

“Intelligent algorithms, machine learning and artificial intelligence (AI)—developed in collaboration with Carnegie Mellon University—enable the robot to improve its own performance over time. It also offers label detection and automatic reorientation,” Wicks added, noting that the system is built upon the Honeywell Universal Robotic controller which allows the robots to “see better, think smarter and act faster.”

