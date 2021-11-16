Hospital installs series of right-sized containers

Facing a near-universal challenge in the materials handling industry, a Florida hospital sought to store more in less space.

To help achieve this goal, the hospital had already previously deployed multiple vertical carousels—without much success. However, by installing a series of right-sized containers instead, the hospital was able to achieve its goal, as it began to reduce wasted space within its carousels.

Without properly sized containers, which fit both the units and the products that should be stored, the hospital discovered that the vertical carousel solution could waste as much space as standard shelving.

But by using new containers, a totes and containers manufacturer and provider was able to organize the hospital’s parts and increase its storage capacity by more than 19%.

“We are thrilled with the end result,” says a store room manager. “It feels as though we have added another store room to the hospital, which is a game changer.”

The hospital chose a 24 x 4 x 2-inch tote that could hold as many as 12 different small parts. For larger parts, it selected a 24 x 9 x 8-inch container with a closed front.

“It worked out great and was totally adjustable with no danger of part migration,” adds an operations manager at the facility. “This gave us the ability to load the containers up with no danger of product falling out of the front. We love the carousel, but the secret to the success of this system was to use perfectly sized containers.”

