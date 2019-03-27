How Can Automation Solve Your Labor Challenges?

If you’re struggling to fill open positions in your company, you’re not alone. The Society of Manufacturing Engineers reports 89% of manufacturers are having difficulty finding skilled workers. And with new jobs growth and baby boomers retiring, the situation will not improve any time soon. In fact, a recent skills gap study projects more than half of the 4.6 million manufacturing jobs created over the next decade will go unfilled.
So what’s a packager or materials handler to do?
Automate your repetitive tasks with collaborative robots from Universal Robots.