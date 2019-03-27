MMH    Topics     Technology    White Papers

How Can Automation Solve Your Labor Challenges?

With new jobs growth and baby boomers retiring, the situation will not improve any time soon.

If you’re struggling to fill open positions in your company, you’re not alone. The Society of Manufacturing Engineers reports 89% of manufacturers are having difficulty finding skilled workers. And with new jobs growth and baby boomers retiring, the situation will not improve any time soon. In fact, a recent skills gap study projects more than half of the 4.6 million manufacturing jobs created over the next decade will go unfilled.

So what’s a packager or materials handler to do?

Automate your repetitive tasks with collaborative robots from Universal Robots.

Cobots:

  • Can be implemented for less than half the cost of traditional robots
  • Offer typical ROI of less than one year
  • Are easy to program and redeploy
  • Download this whitepaper and learn the full scope of the labor crisis and all the benefits that collaborative robots can offer.
