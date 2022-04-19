How Can you Take Advantage of Robotics Automation?

Date/Time Thursday, May 5, 2022 2:00PM Moderator Michael Levans, Group Editorial Director Peerless Media Panelists David Lin, Mobile robotics expert, Zebra Technologies/Fetch Robotics Portfolio Thursday, May 5, 2022 2:00PMMichael Levans, Group Editorial Director Peerless MediaDavid Lin, Mobile robotics expert, Zebra Technologies/Fetch Robotics Portfolio

To cope with the ongoing e-commerce boom and nationwide labor crunch, the use of Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) is growing exponentially.

AMRs serve as a force multiplier of constrained labor resources by safely and swiftly automating the movement of goods, components, and parts throughout a facility.

In this webcast you will learn:

4 proven workflows to improve operations

How to deploy autonomous mobile robots quickly

Ideas to improve capacity, productivity and help frontline employees

If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!

About the speaker:

David Lin is a mobile robotics expert at Zebra Technologies for the Fetch Robotics Portfolio. He has over 18 years of experience working in various program management roles in global manufacturing and distribution industries, including e-commerce operations. Currently, he is the Senior Product Marketing Manager at Zebra, leading initiatives for the Fetch Robotics Portfolio.

