How Can you Take Advantage of Robotics Automation?

4 Unique Ways to Implement Mobile Robots in Days, Not Weeks.

Thursday, May 5, 2022 2:00PM
Michael Levans, Group Editorial Director Peerless Media
David Lin, Mobile robotics expert, Zebra Technologies/Fetch Robotics Portfolio

To cope with the ongoing e-commerce boom and nationwide labor crunch, the use of Autonomous Mobile Robots (AMRs) is growing exponentially.

AMRs serve as a force multiplier of constrained labor resources by safely and swiftly automating the movement of goods, components, and parts throughout a facility.

In this webcast you will learn:

  • 4 proven workflows to improve operations
  • How to deploy autonomous mobile robots quickly
  • Ideas to improve capacity, productivity and help frontline employees

If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!

David Lin is a mobile robotics expert at Zebra Technologies for the Fetch Robotics Portfolio. He has over 18 years of experience working in various program management roles in global manufacturing and distribution industries, including e-commerce operations. Currently, he is the Senior Product Marketing Manager at Zebra, leading initiatives for the Fetch Robotics Portfolio.

