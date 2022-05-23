MMH    Topics     Technology    White Papers

How Capacity Thrived During Demand Challenges Despite Labor Shortage

Download this case study to get an exclusive look inside one of the most innovative AI-robotic deployments.

By

Capacity, a Health and Beauty 3PL, was struggling with a decline in efficiency due to a combination of unpredictable spikes in demand with limited staff availability.

Their operations team had previously been unsuccessful in implementing other robotic automation solutions for order sortation. But Covariant’s AI powered solution demonstrated remarkable results.

Download this case study4 to get an exclusive look inside one of the most innovative AI-robotic deployments.

More specifically, learn how Capacity:

  • sought a robotic solution to address demand spikes and staffing availability while looking to improve throughput
  • conducted a thorough assessment process of Covariant’s award-winning AI Robotic Putwall
  • successfully deployed the first putwall station, performing at 515 PPH with 99.9% accuracy, and deploying additional stations.
