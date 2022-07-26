MMH    Topics 

How does oversupply normalize misconduct in this month's JSCM Video

In this month’s video, we ask the question: How and when do relationships between supply chain stages normalize misconduct?

JSCM Video: Normal misconduct in the prescription opioid supply chain
In this month’s video, we ask the question: How and when do relationships between supply chain stages normalize misconduct?

Editor’s note: This video is collaboration between the Journal of Supply Chain Managementand Supply Chain Management Review. Each month, we bring SCMR readers a video interview from the pages of JSCM.

Oversupply may not be a common topic of conversation among supply chain managers, but it is a form of normal misconduct peculiar to supply chains. Just what is oversupply? It occurs when apparently ordinary production and distribution processes deliver products in excess of the safe needs of a market. But why does it occur, and what are the between-stage influences on the phenomenon.

In this month’s video from JOSCM, authors Paul Skilton and Ednilson Bernardes discuss their research entitled “Normal misconduct in the prescription opioid supply chain”

In it, they explore this question by analyzing the oversupply of prescription drugs that fueled the American opioid epidemic during the early decades of the 21st century. Manufacturers, distributors, pharmacies, and physicians have settled billions of dollars in claims related to opioid oversupply. These settlements overshadow the fact that many supply chain members made the strategic choice to not participate in oversupply. Focusing on the pharmacy stage of the supply chain, this study finds that participation in opioid oversupply is positively influenced by pressure from supplier pools and by the example of nearby competitors as well as by market characteristics.

You can click here to access the article in full.


Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
