How Ingram Micro Gets More Done, Faster
Download the whitepaper to learn how Apex Handheld Device Management Solutions helped Ingram Micro
Ingram Micro’s focus on continuous improvement keeps its Mira Loma distribution center at the top of its game. Leaders saw an opportunity to improve how the DC managed its sizeable investment in RF scanners and voice-picking devices, and implemented secure, self-serve locker solutions from Apex Supply Chain Technologies.
Download the whitepaper to learn how Apex Handheld Device Management Solutions helped Ingram Micro:
- Improve associate productivity
- Offer associate accountability
- Reduce device damage
