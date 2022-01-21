How Roaming Shuttles Improve Your Order Fulfillment Operation

Date/Time
Thursday, February 10, 2022 2:00PM
Moderator
Bob Trebilcock, Editorial Director, Modern Materials Handling
Panelists
Andy Lockhart Executive Sales Manager; Warehouse Solutions, Vanderlande
Jake Heldenberg, Senior Manager Sales Consulting, Vanderlande
Through a comparison of shuttle technology, discover the key benefits a roaming shuttle will provide to your order fulfillment and daily operations.
By not implementing roaming shuttles into your DC you are missing the opportunity to improve your customer experience, optimize operations, and maximize profitability.
Key Benefits of Roaming Shuttles:
- Improving order accuracy
- Added flexibility of day-to-day operations
- Solve labor challenges
- Improve order lead/cut-off times
- Reduce downtime and improve availability