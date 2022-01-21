How Roaming Shuttles Improve Your Order Fulfillment Operation

Date/Time Thursday, February 10, 2022 2:00PM Moderator Bob Trebilcock, Editorial Director, Modern Materials Handling Panelists Andy Lockhart Executive Sales Manager; Warehouse Solutions, Vanderlande

Jake Heldenberg, Senior Manager Sales Consulting, Vanderlande Thursday, February 10, 2022 2:00PMBob Trebilcock, Editorial Director, Modern Materials HandlingAndy Lockhart Executive Sales Manager; Warehouse Solutions, VanderlandeJake Heldenberg, Senior Manager Sales Consulting, Vanderlande

Through a comparison of shuttle technology, discover the key benefits a roaming shuttle will provide to your order fulfillment and daily operations.

By not implementing roaming shuttles into your DC you are missing the opportunity to improve your customer experience, optimize operations, and maximize profitability.

Key Benefits of Roaming Shuttles:

Improving order accuracy

Added flexibility of day-to-day operations

Solve labor challenges

Improve order lead/cut-off times

Reduce downtime and improve availability

