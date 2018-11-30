How the Automotive Electrification Trend Impacts Packaging
In a world where the traditional rearview mirror is giving way to the backup camera, the automotive electrification trend is impacting every link in the supply chain right now.
A renaissance in electric vehicle ownership and usage is driving more OEMs and part suppliers to reconsider the way they package and ship a wide variety of electric and electrified components.
In this whitepaper, we explore two different aspects of the auto electrification trend, tell how supply chains will need to flex and adapt to these changes, and explain how electrification impacts packaging and the automotive manufacturing supply chain as a whole.Download Now!
