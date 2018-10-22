How to Better the Material Handling at Your Warehouse

MMH Staff

October 22, 2018

7 Tips to Improve Warehouse Material Handling Practices:

Lay it Out Efficiently

Plan the layout of the warehouse efficiently to maximize the storage space. You must be able to move easily and smoothly when you carry the goods around the warehouse. Keep sufficient amount of space to move around the forklifts and weight carrying machines without obstructions. You can minimize safety hazards if you have the right layout.

Creating traffic lanes and categorizing them as ingoing and outgoing lanes will help maintain the flow of shipments. If space is limited in the warehouse, use the basic road traffic rules or develop consistent traveling rules to prevent accidents.

Empower the Workers with the Right Tools

Using the right tools will make a huge difference. Evaluate the different types of tool you require based on the materials you work with and choose the most effective tool.

Incorporate efficient weight scales like floor scales in your warehouse as they optimize weighing processes significantly. They also help in improving the accuracy of the billing and shipping, which in turn, helps in increasing the revenue and overall productivity.

Tips and Training Regarding Safe Material Handling

It is important for the entire warehouse staff to have a good understanding of how to handle different materials, goods and equipment like conveyors in material handling. Display tips for handling material safely in different locations around the warehouse, which the workers can refer to in case of queries.

Arrange training sessions where the workers can learn how to use the right tools for various material handling jobs and the right ways of handling different types of goods.

Strategic Placement of Shipments

If you manually handle the shipments, place them in an easy-to-access location. Make sure that the placement is such that the handlers avoid bending down or reaching overhead. This helps in eliminating injuries that are caused due to repetitive motions.

Consider the following aspects while strategizing the shipments’ placement:

Quantities of goods being handled: small or bulk

Size of the pallet and depth of the pallet racking system

The method of stock rotation being used

Maintain the Picking Equipment

Ensure that the handling equipment is well maintained and serviced regularly. This keeps them in a good condition and reduces the overall downtime. Equipment like conveyors in automation, palletizers, street wrappers, etc., need planned maintenance and regular inspection. Make sure you store the maintenance records with easy access. Fix the small issues immediately without procrastinating.

Upgrade the Current Picking Technology

Eliminate the inefficient paper based picking techniques. Update the current picking technology to Pick-To-Voice or Pick-To-Light or Radio Frequency (RF) to enhance your processes. Consider factors like the density of SKU locations, characteristics of items being picked or required throughput while deciding on the proper picking technology.

Be Green and Sustainable

It is crucial to reduce the environmental impact of your material handling, which can be achieved by recycling and reusing the equipment. Consider reusable packaging, returnable containers and recyclable packing materials to make the operations greener.

Make the supply chain sustainable and encourage your employees to do the same. Assess its performance and take relevant actions to address the problem areas. Simple measures like co-shipping with other companies when your shipment orders do not fill an entire truck will go a long way. Not only will it reduce your fuel costs but also help in minimizing the environmental footprint of your business.

Good manual handling and material handling practices, along with good documentation, help in avoiding accidents in the workplace and improve the flow of internal traffic. Regular tweaks in the processes and daily operations will enhance the productivity levels and increase your profit margins.

About the Author:

Kevin Hill heads up the marketing efforts at Quality Scales Unlimited in Byron, CA. Besides his day job, he loves to write about the different types of scales and their importance in various industries. He also writes about how to care for and get optimized performance from different scales in different situations. He enjoys spending time with family and going on camping trips.