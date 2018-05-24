How to Build an Awesomely Efficient Material Handling System

Date/Time

Thursday, May 24, 2018 2:00PM

Moderator

Josh Bond, Senior Editor, Modern Materials Handling

Panelists

Matthew Myers, VP Business Development, REB Storage Systems International



View Archive! Thursday, May 24, 2018 2:00PMJosh Bond, Senior Editor, Modern Materials HandlingMatthew Myers, VP Business Development, REB Storage Systems International

Of all the material handling solutions that can be incorporated into a distribution center, there’s likely one that will prove the most beneficial. Because they interface with product, people and equipment, storage systems are often at the core of a facility’s performance. Identifying and implementing the ideal solution can ensure optimized storage density and selectivity while increasing efficiency and, ultimately, profits.

In this webinar you’ll gain valuable insight on how you can maximize storage density and optimize material flow, regardless of whether you’re planning to build a new distribution center or integrate a new material handling system within your existing building.

Attend this session and learn:

Tips to maximize storage density to avoid additional real estate purchases and minimize labor costs

The importance of incorporating your operational requirements into a new facility design

Three of the most common pitfalls when designing a material handling system within an existing facility, and strategies to avoid them

Ways to futureproof your distribution center