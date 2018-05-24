How to Build an Awesomely Efficient Material Handling System
Thursday, May 24, 2018 | 2pm ET
Sponsored by:
Date/Time
Thursday, May 24, 2018 2:00PM
Moderator
Josh Bond, Senior Editor, Modern Materials Handling
Panelists
Matthew Myers, VP Business Development, REB Storage Systems International
Of all the material handling solutions that can be incorporated into a distribution center, there’s likely one that will prove the most beneficial. Because they interface with product, people and equipment, storage systems are often at the core of a facility’s performance. Identifying and implementing the ideal solution can ensure optimized storage density and selectivity while increasing efficiency and, ultimately, profits.
In this webinar you’ll gain valuable insight on how you can maximize storage density and optimize material flow, regardless of whether you’re planning to build a new distribution center or integrate a new material handling system within your existing building.
Attend this session and learn:
- Tips to maximize storage density to avoid additional real estate purchases and minimize labor costs
- The importance of incorporating your operational requirements into a new facility design
- Three of the most common pitfalls when designing a material handling system within an existing facility, and strategies to avoid them
- Ways to futureproof your distribution center
