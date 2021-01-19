How to Capitalize on New Power and Battery Technology for Material Handling Equipment

Date/Time Thursday, February 4, 2021 2:00PM Moderator Bob Trebilcock, Executive Editor, Modern Materials Handling Panelists Robin Schneider, Marketing Director, Green Cubes Technology

Anthony Cooper, General Manager, Green Cubes Technology Thursday, February 4, 2021 2:00PMBob Trebilcock, Executive Editor, Modern Materials HandlingRobin Schneider, Marketing Director, Green Cubes TechnologyAnthony Cooper, General Manager, Green Cubes Technology

The unprecedented use of e-commerce has contributed to a huge growth in the need for efficiency in distribution and warehousing. For example, the distribution of pre-prepared, home delivered meals and other grocery items has increased the need for cold-chain and freezer storage. New Lithium battery technology is an integral part of effective scaling and efficient use of new and existing material handling equipment.

In this webcast, you will learn from practical examples how an integrated power platform, enabled with the Internet of Things (IOT) technology, can increase the efficiency of your equipment and personnel while meeting targets for green initiatives.

Learn best practices from real-world examples that will:

Decrease time-consuming battery maintenance protocols (or regimens)

Increase fleet up-time with wireless opportunity charging

Decrease electricity consumption and reduce use of consumable equipment parts

Optimize use of floor space

