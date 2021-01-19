How to Capitalize on New Power and Battery Technology for Material Handling Equipment

The unprecedented use of e-commerce has contributed to a huge growth in the need for efficiency in distribution and warehousing. For example, the distribution of pre-prepared, home delivered meals and other grocery items has increased the need for cold-chain and freezer storage. New Lithium battery technology is an integral part of effective scaling and efficient use of new and existing material handling equipment.
In this webcast, you will learn from practical examples how an integrated power platform, enabled with the Internet of Things (IOT) technology, can increase the efficiency of your equipment and personnel while meeting targets for green initiatives.
Learn best practices from real-world examples that will: