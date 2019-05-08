How To Effectively Deploy Mobile Computing Solutions

GoLive: Deploying Mobile Solutions

Competition is a Good Thing.

It makes companies stronger, creates new opportunities and separates the innovators from the imitators. One commonality between all innovators is that they continually strive to get closer to their customer (the user of their goods or services).

Often, this means connecting associates that regularly interact face-to-face with customers (sales people, field workers, store associates, etc.) with the ability to provide meaningful information such as updated pricing, out of stocks, appointment schedules and hundreds of other items.

In many cases, the most cost-effective method for equipping these associates is through the introduction of mobile computing and wireless networking technologies that enable associates to access all of your corporate information from the palm of their hand, anytime, anywhere.

View or download



