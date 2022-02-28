How to get a 20% boost in warehouse picking in 3 months

Adding new technology to your warehouse or DC operations used to mean a lengthy and costly IT project. The most problematic area was typically modifying, upgrading, and interconnecting your WMS or ERP systems to the server controlling the new technology. Conveyer systems, voice-directed technology, and robotics all require such connections.
Almasons has developed a system and method to setup and manage these links quickly, and without modifying or upgrading your WMS or ERP platform. Roll out in just a few weeks, without opening a major IT project or modifying your enterprise systems.