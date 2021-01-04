How to get buy-in for your next automation project

As a manager or director of warehouse operations, you are under pressure to increase throughput, improve productivity, and reduce damage costs while keeping employee morale high and turnover low. If you are using legacy systems and processes, it can be tough to keep up with the modern supply chain.

You know that incorporating automation can increase efficiency and help your company achieve its goals, but you need to appeal to the executive team to get support and approve the necessary investment. How do you secure this support? Assemble a business case to get executive buy-in for your warehouse automation project, which may include automated equipment, integrated systems, and/or software.

In this white paper, we’ll walk you through the three major steps to prove the value and benefit of automation — from how to use language that resonates with executives, to how to calculate the ROI from automated equipment.

Download this guide to learn the 3 Steps to get executive buy-in for your warehouse automation project:



Explain the Benefits: Take a look at your automation project and explain the benefits that align with your business strategy. Focus on the Numbers: Using the language of executives—metrics—explain the costs of continuing in your current state (before automation) vs. the improvements gained by moving to your ideal state (after automation). Prove ROI: Show the value to the business and expected timing to recover your investment with ROI analysis and projections.

