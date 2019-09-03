MMH    Topics     Blogs

How to handle a disaster

The DLA has raised the bar on hurricane and disaster relief

By

It’s the day after Labor Day, 2019, and if you’re like me, you’re watching Hurricane Dorian inch its way to the East Coast. Regardless of the wind speeds - whether it’s a Category 1, 2 or 3 hurricane or even downgraded to a Tropical Storm, we know that the the rains and flooding after the fact are often as devastating as the wind damage.

People are flooded out of their homes and basic supplies like food, water, gasoline, blankets and diapers are in short supply. If past is prologue, the folks at the Defense Logistics Agency were hard at work over the holiday weekend, planning for the worst.

You can read more about the supply chain the DLA has created to work with FEMA to get relief supplies where their needed most in this article from the March 2019 issue of Modern Materials Handling.


About the Author

Bob Trebilcock's avatar
Bob Trebilcock
Bob Trebilcock is the editorial director for Modern Materials Handling and an editorial advisor to Supply Chain Management Review. He has covered materials handling, technology, logistics, and supply chain topics for nearly 30 years. He is a graduate of Bowling Green State University. He lives in Chicago and can be reached at 603-357-0484.
