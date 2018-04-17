How to Invest Smartly in Industrial Fans

MMH Staff

By· April 17, 2018

When evaluating the need for high volume, low speed (HVLS) industrial fans, every application has its own set of challenges. HVLS industrial fans offer important benefits, including alleviating problems with improper air circulation, inadequate ventilation, stagnant air, temperature extremes, maintaining product integrity and unsafe working conditions due to wet floors.

If you’re seriously considering specifying high-volume, low-speed (HVLS) fans in a building, then you already know they’re an economical way to replace or enhance an HVAC system. Even just one HVLS fan provides powerful air movement while using low amounts of energy. However, the majority of facilities looking at HVLS fans intend to install multiple fans, and these facilities can realize the biggest benefits by networking their HVLS fans with a sophisticated multi-fan control system, and integrating that system into their BMS. A well-planned networking system and BMS integration provides centralized control, time savings for facility managers, more comfort for workers, max performance and energy savings, and the ability to quickly handle operational issues.

Read this white paper to learn the 7 defining factors to consider about your facility so you can maximize the benefits of your fan investment.