How to Lower TCO with Li-ion Batteries and Chargers

Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries are rapidly being adopted as the power technology of choice for material handling equipment. The environmental benefits are clear, and there are legislation and government incentives that spur interest - but the low total cost of ownership is driving adoption in advance of these initiatives. Total cost of ownership is tied up in a few factors that relate to efficiency: low maintenance, less infrastructure, improved safety and improved charging and process efficiency.

In this white paper, you’ll learn about:

Hazards, precautions and maintenance of lead acid batteries

Safety features and benefits of Li-ion batteries

Benefits of opportunity charging

View or download



