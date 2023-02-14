MMH    Topics     Equipment    White Papers    Green Cubes Technology

How to Lower TCO with Li-ion Batteries and Chargers

Discover how to cut costs and boost efficiency with Li-ion batteries and chargers. Read our white paper to learn the benefits of opportunity charging and more.

Lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries are rapidly being adopted as the power technology of choice for material handling equipment. The environmental benefits are clear, and there are legislation and government incentives that spur interest - but the low total cost of ownership is driving adoption in advance of these initiatives. Total cost of ownership is tied up in a few factors that relate to efficiency: low maintenance, less infrastructure, improved safety and improved charging and process efficiency.

In this white paper, you’ll learn about:

  • Hazards, precautions and maintenance of lead acid batteries
  • Safety features and benefits of Li-ion batteries
  • Benefits of opportunity charging
