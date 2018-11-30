How to optimize online grocery order fulfillment and curbside delivery
Everyone from Smart & Final to Kroger to Target—to name just a few—are jumping into the buy online shopping/pick-up in store (BOPIS) game.
As online grocery shopping picks up some serious steam, retailers must rethink their fulfillment and distribution operations in a way that accommodates changing customer demands and new delivery models.
In this whitepaper, we explore how shipper expectations are changing, hear what stores are doing to accommodate—and even get out in front of—key shifts like online order management, in-store order fulfillment and store pick-up, and learn what goes into an effective and profitable online/in-store program.Download Now!
