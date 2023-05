Date/Time Thursday, February 9, 2023 2:00PM Moderator Michael Levans, Group Editorial Director Peerless Media Panelists Frank Meek, BCE, Technical Services Manager Orkin, LLC Thursday, February 9, 2023 2:00PMMichael Levans, Group Editorial Director Peerless MediaFrank Meek, BCE, Technical Services Manager Orkin, LLC

Logistics facilities are often fast paced, especially as seasons change. Your facility may be moving stock for spring and summer, which is an ideal time to evaluate how products are stored.

Poor storage practices can negatively impact your pest control plan and lead to pest infestations and costly disruptions to your business.

Join Orkin entomologist, Frank Meek, for a free, educational webinar to learn about pest prevention storage methods.

