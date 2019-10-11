Hunter Fan Co. acquires Jan Fan

Hunter Fan Company, a portfolio company of MidOcean Partners and a leading manufacturer of ceiling and industrial fans, has acquired Entrepreneurial Pursuits, Inc. (d/b/a “Jan Fan”). Headquartered in Michigan and Ohio, Jan Fan is a manufacturer and distributor of fixed and rolling-mount caged fan solutions for commercial and industrial workspaces. The combination of these two businesses further strengthens Hunter’s rapidly growing position in the industrial fan segment of the market. Jan Fan has operated for more than 60 years and serves customers across the United States, Canada and Mexico. The company’s products include heavy-duty pedestal fans, mounted fans, shop fans, floor fans and mobile fans. Jan Fan’s high quality, energy-efficient products will complement Hunter’s existing line of industrial high-volume low-speed “(HVLS”) and commercial ceiling fans.



“We are very pleased to welcome Jan Fan into the Hunter Fan family,” said John Alexander, CEO of Hunter Fan. “Jan Fan has a strong reputation for high quality fans and a long track record of best-in-class customer relationships. Jan Fan will expand our current portfolio of products and allow for a more complete solution for our customers. Jan Fan’s products are complementary to Hunter’s existing industrial products and the addition provides significant cross-sell opportunities and a scaled go-to-market solution as we look to be a “one-stop-shop” for our customers.”



Andrew Gilbert, Principal of MidOcean Partners, said “The acquisition of Jan Fan augments Hunter’s growing HVLS fan business allowing the company to provide a more holistic solution for our customers’ needs. We are excited to continue the rapid growth, both organically and through acquisition of Hunter’s Industrial division with the addition of Jan Fan.”



The terms of the transaction were not disclosed. Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher LLP acted as legal advisor to Hunter Fan.



