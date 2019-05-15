Hunter Industrial expands global reach with Australia-based partner

Hunter Industrial, a division of the Hunter Fan Company, is now partnering with its first Australia-based distributor, Fantech Group. The company, which distributes to Australia, New Zealand and the Pacific Islands, will be the exclusive high-volume, low-speed (HVLS) fan partner to Hunter Industrial in those regions. Hunter Industrial’s Titan and ECO series HVLS fans are now available for purchase through Fantech Group.

“We are proud to expand our global presence by partnering with Fantech Group—an industry leader in the South Pacific for more than 45 years,” Jeff Watson, senior vice president and general manager of Hunter Industrial. “Fantech Group will be a valuable partner as we continue to strengthen our offerings and reach.”

Hunter Industrial launched in 2016 with its debut product, the Titan series HVLS fan. With blade spans ranging from 14 feet to 24 feet, this HVLS fan offers a competitive edge when it comes to efficiency, installation cost, weight and maintenance. Using less energy, the Titan efficiently delivers equal or better output than the competition. The company’s second product, the ECO series fan, is among the most lightweight and economical industrial fans on the market. The ECO fans range in diameter from 8 feet to 24 feet.

“Our customers are looking for products with a clean look, quiet operation and optimal performance—all of which set Hunter Industrial’s fans apart in the industry,” said Peter Henry, Product Manager for Fantech Group. “None of our customers value the traditional, large gearbox motors that most competitors have, so Hunter Industrial’s direct drive motors are a huge plus. They contribute to lower operating costs, and the simple installation process saves time and money.”



