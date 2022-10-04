Hurricane logistics aid: ALAN’s site details needed resources

The American Logistics Aid Network (ALAN), a non-profit industry organization which exists to provide supply chain assistance to disaster relief organizations and other non-profits, is listing specific materials and logistics resources currently needed for disaster relief. These can be found on ALAN’s microsite.

ALAN activated its efforts in response to Hurricane Ian before it hit Florida, and according to an update message from ALAN yesterday, various items are needed for relief of Ian survivors, including:

• Warehousing, including a 50,000+ square ft food grade warehouse space in Fort Myers, warehouse volunteers in Fort Myers; and a 3rd party warehouse partner in SW/Central FL.

• Equipment, including a box truck to distribute goods, a shipping container, a stretch wrap machine, and pallet jack and lift truck resources.

For details on these needs and several others, visit the microsite, which lists specific needs by case number. ALAN also accepts monetary donations, but the microsite is the place to visit if your organization has under-utilized materials or assets which might match up with a specific disaster relief need. If you can fill one of these needs, contact ALAN at [email protected] or call 919-808-ALAN (2526).

In a related news story, Modern has learned from Forklift Exchange, a multistate dealer of lift trucks and materials handling equipment that has one of its two major corporate offices in Fort Myers, that it is looking to collaborate with others in the materials handling industry around Hurricane Ian relief. The company’s Fort Myers office and storage buildings survived the hurricane with minimal damage, according to Matt Heffernan, national account manager for Forklift Exchange, and now the company is looking to collaborate with other companies who can provide hurricane relief by supplying material handling and/or small construction equipment for everything associated post storm cleanup. Heffernan said that those parties who can provide assistance may contact him via email, at [email protected].



