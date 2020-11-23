MMH    Topics     Equipment    Conveyors & Sortation

Husco leverages conveyors for N95 respirator production

The components specialist used a 10-foot-long 2200 Series platform.

By

Husco, a high-performance hydraulic and electro-mechanical components specialist based in Waukesha, Wisc., shifted part of its production to manufacturing N95 respirators used by healthcare professionals and first responders to help prevent the spread of Covid-19 infection or illness. Husco is part of a consortium called MaskForce, a group representing all facets of southeastern Wisconsin businesses to design, develop and produce the reusable face mask.

“It was a priority for us to help those on the front lines get the PPE they need to safely do their job[s],” says Brian Cull, director of advanced manufacturing engineering at Husco. “Being able to bring solutions that directly impact peoples’ lives is inspiring.”

For Husco to begin the manufacturing process, it needed a conveyor to move completed N95 respirators to a bagger for packaging. Working closely with the conveyor systems manufacturer, along with Crane Production Systems, a Waukesha-based distributor, Husco was able to specify and receive a 2200 Series conveyor on the same day.

The conveyor systems manufacturer was able to supply Husco with a 10-foot-long, 6-inch-wide 2200 Series, a versatile platform engineered for numerous applications and industries, including accumulation, small-part transfers, inclines and declines, automated and manual assembly, and packaging and industrial. As a final step prior to packaging, N95 respirators are applied with disinfectant. The conveyor moves the respirators underneath an air knife to not only ensure they’re dried, but to also perform a final cleaning. Masks then travel to a bagger, where they are packaged and ready for shipping.

Crane Production Systems worked alongside the conveyor systems manufacturer in April to identify the right conveyor for Husco.

“The project, as a whole, really demonstrated how the greater Milwaukee area came together, collaborated and put together solutions to get help to the field quickly,” Cull says. “These businesses all got together and said, ‘What do we need to do?’ It was really inspiring and rewarding to work in that environment.”

Dorner
(800) 397-8664


Article Topics

News
Equipment
Conveyors & Sortation
Casebook 2020
Conveyors
COVID-19
Dorner Manufacturing
   All topics

Conveyors & Sortation News & Resources

ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
S&H Systems signs integrator agreement with Dematic
Regal Rexnord features hands-on demo of sorter
A new look for motors, gearboxes and gears
Waytek boosts productivity with picking and consolidation strategies
More Conveyors & Sortation

Latest in Materials Handling

Reusable pallet provider RM2 adds Wayne Cochran as COO
Interact Analysis: poor economic climate knocks warehouse construction
C-Suite Interview with Fancisco Moreno Velo: The growth of automation in logistics
JASCI Software partners with Tompkins Robotics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
GreyOrange Co-founder Akash Gupta named as new CEO
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources