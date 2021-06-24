MMH    Topics 

HVAC distributor implements WMS from Made4net

Sid Harvey’s implements WMS solution to improve warehouse efficiencies, gain labor savings and create inventory visibility between its Pennsylvania warehouse and 80 branches

ABB completes acquisition of Siemens low voltage NEMA motor business
Ocado Group announces agreement to acquire 6 River Systems
GreyOrange announces Suneel Krishnaswamy as new CPEO
Services economy growth continues in April, reports ISM
Sealed Air announces new corporate brand, SEE
Made4net, a global provider of warehouse management system (WMS) and supply chain execution software, announced today that Sid Harvey’s, a manufacturer and distributor of refrigeration, A/C and heating products, implemented Made4net WMS at its warehouse in Wilkes Barre, PA. Sid Harvey’s chose the Made4net solution to gain efficiencies, accuracies and visibility throughout the distribution process.

Sid Harvey’s operates a network of 80 branches and supplies them with more than 50,000 SKU products from the Wilkes Barre warehouse. Prior to Made4net, Sid Harvey’s was running the DC operation through its enterprise resource planning (ERP) system, which resulted in many manual processes in the warehouse, according to the announcement. The company was looking to improve efficiency and accuracy with inbound and outbound processes, and to gain systemic inventory visibility from vendor to branch.

The Made4net WMS provides Sid Harvey’s with new functionality to support advanced receiving functions, directed putaway, floor task management, and employee productivity and inventory accuracy. Sid Harvey’s also now has inventory visibility from vendor to branch, with full product traceability. The Made4net WMS provides ongoing cycle counts, so Sid Harvey’s will be able to eliminate an annual, multi-week wall-to-wall physical inventory.

Sid Harvey’s also likes the scalability and configurability of the Made4net WMS, which makes the solution a viable option to deploy at the individual branches in the future. In addition to a WMS, Made4net has a full supply chain platform, SCExpert, that provides a common platform with additional supply chain solutions, including transportation, routing, Payment on Delivery, yard management and labor.

“Sid Harvey has a multifaceted distribution operation that includes deliveries it its retail network of 80 stores, as well as wholesale distributors, and that was a challenge to manage manually prior to implementing the Made4net solution,” said Amit Levy, EVP Customer Solutions and Strategy at Made4net. “As part of the Made4net WMS implementation and automating the processes on the floor, we applied business rules that now drive the operation in a much more efficient manner, with higher fulfilment accuracy and the ability to react to daily business needs in real time.”

“We spent well over a year on the project doing our research, and we looked at many systems on the market, searching for the right fit for our operation,” said Dave Hartz, General Manager at Sid Harvey. “We chose the Made4net WMS because it is highly configurable, user friendly and can provide the flexibility to adapt as our operation changes. We realized soon enough that we made the right choice. Just after go-live we needed to change some of our business processes, and it was done in in a timely manner, allowing us to operate while the ‘behind the scenes’ was happening. The Made4net team was responsive and highly proficient in understanding our needs and configuring the platform to support it.”


