Hy-Tek Holdings acquires BP Controls and Nogol Electric

Hy-Tek Holdings, a portfolio company of Dunes Point Capital, has acquired BP Controls and Nogol Electric, a division of BP Controls that provides electrical installation. Hy-Tek is a material handling automation integrator serving clients in diverse end-markets and applications, including ecommerce, third-party logistics, and parcel.

BP Controls designs, engineers, and integrates controls systems and warehouse control software for warehouse automation applications. The acquisition was announced by Hy-Tek Holdings CEO Sam Grooms.

“Hy-Tek’s acquisition of BP Controls broadens our offerings as the predominant player in material handling. With BP Controls’ software solutions, Hy-Tek delivers a full pallet of products and services to the material handling and integrated systems (IS) industry. Committed to growth through acquisitions, Hy-Tek always is looking for best-of-breed companies to join our team,” said Grooms.

“We’re excited to be part of Hy-Tek,” said BP Controls President Bill Klemanowicz. “We are dedicated to working hand-in-glove with Hy-Tek to resolve challenging material handling problems with cost-effective, customized solutions based on a well-established, time-tested software platform that delivers quick ROI.”

Located in Manalapan Township, NJ, BP Controls designs, engineers, and integrates controls systems and warehouse control software for warehouse automation applications. BP Controls has one facility in New Jersey and employs approximately 25 people.



