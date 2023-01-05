MMH    Topics     Technology    Automation    Hy-Tek Intralogistics    Hy-Tek Intralogistics

Hy-Tek Intralogistics acquires Winchester Industrial Controls

Winchester, located in Bristol, Conn., is a provider of control systems and installation for automated material handling systems.

By

Hy-Tek Holdings, a portfolio company of Dunes Point Capital, has acquired Winchester Industrial Controls LLC. Winchester, located in Bristol, Conn., is a provider of control systems and installation for automated material handling systems.

Hy-Tek, doing business as Hy-Tek Intralogistics, is a material handling automation integrator serving clients in diverse end-markets and applications, including ecommerce, third-party logistics, and parcel. The acquisition was announced by Hy-Tek’s CEO, Sam Grooms.

“Hy-Tek’s acquisition of Winchester Controls broadens our offerings as the predominant player in material handling. With the addition of Winchester Industrial Controls’ highly experienced team, Hy-Tek further enhances its ability to execute concurrent large-scale projects in support of our enterprise logistics platform,” said Grooms.

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Hy-Tek is a material handling automation technology integrator serving clients in diverse end-markets and applications, including e-commerce, third-party logistics, and parcel. Hy-Tek was established as a combination of Hy-Tek Material Handling, WorldSource, BP Controls, Fascor, LCS, Johnson Stevens Consulting, AHS, and Winchester Controls. Together, they operate as Hy-Tek Intralogistics. With over 650 employees, Hy-Tek serves customers in the United States, Canada, and Mexico from offices in Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Connecticut, and Tennessee.

Winchester Industrial Controls designs, engineers, and integrates controls systems and software for warehouse automation applications. Winchester Industrial Controls also offers (UL) panel fabrication, electrical installation, and dedicated support. Winchester Industrial Controls employs approximately 30 people to serve clients in North America.


Hy-Tek Intralogistics News & Resources

