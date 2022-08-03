Hy-Tek, Tompkins Robotics create new partnership

AHS, a Hy-Tek Material Handling Company and leading full-service provider of integrated fulfillment and distribution solutions, has partnered with Tompkins Robotics, a global leader focused on the robotic automation of sortation solutions. This partnership will help to expand the automated material handling capabilities of AHS and the entire Hy-Tek organization. With Hy-Tek’s comprehensive suite of services, the addition of the modular and scalable tSort Sortation solution will support a streamlined process, improve employee productivity, and maximize the return on investment for the supply chain industry.

“We are excited to start our partnership with Tompkins Robotics, a proven scalable and flexible robotic sortation solution,” said Zac Boehm, Vice President of Innovation and Technology at AHS. “By formalizing our partnership, it allows Hy-Tek to add to its existing solutions by not only enhancing our G2P technologies, but allowing us to solve inbound, outbound, and product sortation with a scalable robotic solution.”

Changing economic conditions, a tight labor market, and consumer spending habits require today’s supply chain to be adaptable, scalable, and demonstrate a faster ROI than systems of the past. This new product offering will help AHS deploy a robotic sortation solution faster and more seamlessly than ever before.

“This partnership with Tompkins Robotics offers a simple, low-cost approach to sortation that can be quickly integrated into our customer’s distribution and order fulfillment processes to drive efficiency and increase throughput,” said Collette Henn, Sr. Manager of R&D and Software Deployment at AHS.

Tompkins Robotics systems can be deployed in every node of the supply chain. The modular solution deploys effectively in small operations in the backroom of a grocery, supercenter, or mall anchor store to large fulfillment centers processing millions of units a day. Their systems maximize performance, making our clients more agile, adaptable, profitable, and successful in today’s dynamic marketplace.

“AHS is a leader in innovative solutions. This partnership gives AHS and the entire Hy-Tek organization the unique ability to leverage their wide range of automated and robotic material handling and fulfillment technologies for a truly integrated solution that delivers an industry-leading value proposition,” said Thompson Brockmann, Vice President of Operations at Tompkins Robotics.



