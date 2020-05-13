MMH    Topics     Technology    Automation

Hyper-local fulfillment takes flight

While retail is the most obvious industry to adopt hyper-local fulfillment, Klappich says retailers are not alone in the need to provide an assortment of goods at the best price with delivery as fast as possible—and through channel options available at the customer’s fingertips.

By

Back in March at Modex 2020, two of the common denominators present in many of the conversations I had were the effects of the ongoing labor shortage inside warehouse/DC operations and the emerging concept of hyper-local fulfillment, often referred to as micro-fulfillment.

Fast forward two months, and we find the labor shortage issue could take a rapid turn for the better over the next couple months as recovery kicks into gear, while the concept of hyper-local fulfillment has not only moved front and center in discussions within senior-level supply chain circles, but it’s become a vital link for many around the globe during the pandemic.

Hyper-local fulfillment relies on a highly distributed network of very small fulfillment centers located close to consumers that can profitably complete same-day orders—think of grocery orders that were fulfilled at your local store and either dropped at your house or ready for curbside pickup. The concept was a response to growing e-commerce fulfillment and shrinking brick-and-mortar sales and was gaining momentum well before the pandemic set in—which was certainly fortuitous.

I had the chance to discuss the concept with Dwight Klappich, vice president of supply chain research at Gartner. Klappich joined me along with panelists Ian Hobkirk, founder and president of Commonwealth Supply Chain Advisors, and Norm Saenz, managing director at supply chain consultancy St. Onge, in the 2020 Technology Roundtable I conducted for our sister publication Logistics Management.

On the heels of the pandemic, this year our panel chose to place their focus inside the four walls as so many of our warehouse and DC operations quickly found themselves on the front lines of meeting an unprecedented challenge.

And as Klappich explains, the pandemic situation has supercharged the need for hyper-local fulfillment—and now’s the time to nail down the process. “Customers want instant gratification, so the days of distribution centers being hundreds of miles from them are over,” he says.

To get started, Klappich suggests supply chain organizations need to do three things. To start, companies need to develop their internal network design capabilities, invest in the necessary technology and systems, and grow internal competencies around these systems.

Second, the organization needs to start modeling and mapping out processes to ensure they build the appropriate hyper-local fulfillment operation for their business. “And third,” says Klappich, “since warehouse management is a core component of hyper-local fulfillment, companies must stratify warehouse operations to develop the right warehouse management system (WMS) strategy.”

And, while retail is the most obvious industry to adopt hyper-local fulfillment, Klappich says retailers are not alone in the need to provide an assortment of goods at the best price with delivery as fast as possible—and through channel options available at the customer’s fingertips. “We’re seeing large food and beverage distributors, 3PLs and even telecoms move to this model as they recognize the need to move forward more quickly,” he adds.


Article Topics

Magazine Archive
Technology
Automation
Fulfillment
Gartner
This Month in Modern
   All topics

Automation News & Resources

SVT Robotics delivers rapid automation integration for Tecsys WMS customers
FORTNA automates new Budbee ecommerce parcel hub in Sweden
ProMat C-Suite Interview with Dave Szczepanski: The field of robotics comes to life
C-Suite Interview with Francisco Moreno Velo: The growth of automation in logistics
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
Automotive works on its mojo
Manufacturing output declines for fifth consecutive month in March, says ISM
More Automation

Latest in Materials Handling

SVT Robotics delivers rapid automation integration for Tecsys WMS customers
Equipment leasing outlook for rest of year lowered after slow start to 2023
FORTNA automates new Budbee ecommerce parcel hub in Sweden
Concentric acquires Hawaii-based Industrial Battery Solutions
ProMat C-Suite Interview with Dave Szczepanski: The field of robotics comes to life
Threat or Friend? Robotic Cleaning in Warehousing and Logistics
Conveyor Equipment Manufacturers Association (CEMA) reports increased industry orders for 2022
More Materials Handling

About the Author

Michael Levans's avatar
Michael Levans
Michael Levans is Group Editorial Director of Peerless Media’s Supply Chain Group of publications and websites including Logistics Management, Supply Chain Management Review, Modern Materials Handling, and Material Handling Product News. He’s a 23-year publishing veteran who started out at the Pittsburgh Press as a business reporter and has spent the last 17 years in the business-to-business press. He's been covering the logistics and supply chain markets for the past seven years.
Follow Modern Materials Handling on FaceBook

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
If you’re interested in introducing robotic automation but not sure where to start, this webinar is for you!
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources