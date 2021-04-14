Hyster exhibits Hyster Tracker telemetry solution for data-driven decision making

At ProMatDX this week, Hyster is showcasing its telemetry solution, Hyster Tracker, which helps businesses turn data into actionable insights. Hyster Tracker offers intuitive, user-friendly dashboards using an online portal to help users make sense of data from materials handling equipment and make data-driven decisions to optimize operations.

“When operations have more data than they know what to do with, a key challenge is breaking through the clutter to identify what data points are most valuable,” said Steven LaFevers, VP of emerging technology at Hyster Company.

Hyster also offers the Hyster Battery Tracker, a fleet management solution that provides valuable insights to better care for batteries and maximize their performance and life.

Supported by one of the industry’s largest dealer networks, Hyster builds lift trucks that offer high productivity, low total cost of ownership, easy serviceability and advanced ergonomic features, accompanied by parts, service and training support.



