Hyster partners with RICO on expanded line of explosion-proof lift trucks

Partnership centers on a certified Explosion Proof (EX) lift truck line in which traditional Hyster lift trucks are converted by RICO Manufacturing, which has three-plus decades of experience in manufacturing EX solutions for the North American market.

Hyster Company today announced an expansion of the certified Explosion Proof (EX) lift truck line, in which traditional Hyster lift trucks are converted by RICO Manufacturing, Inc., a leader in manufacturing certified EX solutions. EX-rated lift trucks have specific protection measures that allow them to operate in hazardous locations with potentially explosive or flammable vapors, liquids, dusts or fibers.

The expanded lineup includes the introduction of four electric sit-down counterbalanced lift trucks in the 3,000-to-10,000-pound capacity range and two electric walkie pallet trucks in the 6,000-to-8,000-pound capacity range. These additional trucks provide more options for material handling operations where lift trucks may be exposed to explosive gases and combustible dust particles, common in industries such as paint, coatings, adhesives, aerospace, automotive, oil, paper, gas and plastic.

“This collaboration meets growing demand for quality, certified EX-rated lift trucks, leveraging the strength of RICO, our approved supplier for these types of solutions in the Americas and our comprehensive Hyster dealer network,” said Martin Boyd, Vice President of Product Planning and Solutions, Hyster Company. “Our proven Hyster electric lift trucks are a strong foundation for specialized conversion by RICO, delivering performance and reliability as part of an expanded portfolio of solutions to address a wide range of industry applications and customer needs.”

The additional models build upon the success of the existing relationship between Hyster and RICO and the line of large-capacity, electric and internal combustion counterbalanced trucks introduced in 2019, the company explained. The trucks are exclusively available through authorized Hyster dealers.

A majority of parts on the converted trucks, branded as RICO, are common with non-EX rated Hyster products, enabling the comprehensive Hyster® dealer network to service and support the EX trucks just as they would other Hyster equipment. Convenient access to serviceable components also helps reduce service times when maintenance is required. The trucks use an enclosed UL E battery, tested by the global safety certification company, helping to reduce lead times and cost by eliminating the need for special charging equipment.

The RICO EX forklift series has been certified by Factory Mutual, a Nationally Recognized Testing Laboratory, as defined and approved by OSHA, to operate in Class 1, Divisions 1 & 2, Group D and Class 2, Divisions 1 & 2, Group G hazardous rated environments. RICO performs more than 98% of work in-house and has more than three decades of experience in manufacturing EX solutions for the North American market.


