Hyster prepares to electrify its Big Truck Fleets

To further its focus on environmental sustainability, Hyster Company (Booth B2921) announced that it’s now testing its high capacity lift trucks—including the H170-190FT series—with electric motors powered by lithium-ion.

To further its focus on environmental sustainability, Hyster Company (Booth B2921) announced that it’s now testing its high capacity lift trucks—including the H170-190FT series—with electric motors powered by lithium-ion.

The announcement is after the company’s successful implementation of low-emission Tier 4/Stage IV diesel engines in its Big Truck Range. Due to the implementation, ports, along with the heavy industry, can retain low costs of ownership, while also reducing their carbon footprints.

With such previous successes, the company will now use electric trucks to achieve two primary goals: zero emissions and high profitability.

“In particular, these goals will be accomplished through the implementation of electric power solutions,” said Steven LaFevers, VP of fuel cells and data solutions for Hyster. “As a result, trucks will continue to achieve full shift performance.”

Modex 2018 is scheduled to be held April 9-12 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.

