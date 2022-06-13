Hyster releases updated operator training program on National Forklift Safety Day

Hyster today announced a completely redesigned set of training videos for the newly updated Hyster Operator Training Program, set for release on Tuesday, June 14 in conjunction with National Forklift Safety Day (NFSD). Developed with contemporary adult learning methodologies, the videos help fast-paced operations level up their lift truck operator training and staff up quickly, the company explained.

“We live in a social media-driven world, with people used to getting smaller bites of information quickly and easily,” says Roger Keys, Sales Trainer, Hyster Company. “These modern training videos are designed to help contemporary learners engage with the material and ultimately better comprehend the essential skills and knowledge they need to be an effective lift truck operator. And as the industry observes NFSD this week, what better time to highlight the importance of training forklift operators?”

The Hyster Operator Training Program offers shorter video sections interspersed with hands-on learning to keep trainees engaged. The videos also equip businesses to consistently deliver instruction on key topics across several training classes and trainers, Hyster added.

The new training videos fulfill most lift truck-related topics in the formal instruction component of OSHA lift truck certification requirements. The videos are available through participating Hyster dealers, who can also offer training resources for full OSHA certification.



