MMH    Topics     News    National Forklift Safety Day

Hyster releases updated operator training program on National Forklift Safety Day

The updated program presents information in smaller bites, interspersed with hands-on learning to keep trainees engaged.

By

Hyster today announced a completely redesigned set of training videos for the newly updated Hyster Operator Training Program, set for release on Tuesday, June 14 in conjunction with National Forklift Safety Day (NFSD). Developed with contemporary adult learning methodologies, the videos help fast-paced operations level up their lift truck operator training and staff up quickly, the company explained.

“We live in a social media-driven world, with people used to getting smaller bites of information quickly and easily,” says Roger Keys, Sales Trainer, Hyster Company. “These modern training videos are designed to help contemporary learners engage with the material and ultimately better comprehend the essential skills and knowledge they need to be an effective lift truck operator. And as the industry observes NFSD this week, what better time to highlight the importance of training forklift operators?”

The Hyster Operator Training Program offers shorter video sections interspersed with hands-on learning to keep trainees engaged. The videos also equip businesses to consistently deliver instruction on key topics across several training classes and trainers, Hyster added.
The new training videos fulfill most lift truck-related topics in the formal instruction component of OSHA lift truck certification requirements. The videos are available through participating Hyster dealers, who can also offer training resources for full OSHA certification.


Article Topics

News
Hyster
Lift Trucks
National Forklift Safety Day
   All topics

National Forklift Safety Day News & Resources

Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas donates to Houston Habitat for Humanity
ITA: 9th-annual National Forklift Safety Day, first hybrid event a success
Hyster releases updated operator training program on National Forklift Safety Day
Toyota Material Handling reinforces culture of operator safety on National Forklift Safety Day
EnerSys Supports National Forklift Safety Day 2022
Raymond celebrates National Forklift Safety Day
National Forklift Safety Day: Raising awareness on the importance of operator training
More National Forklift Safety Day

Latest in Materials Handling

Berkshire Grey enters merger agreement with SoftBank Group for go-private transaction
VDC Research seeks respondents for study into digital transformation of ports and terminals
AIM welcomes 2023 Industry Group chairs
Jim Hoefflin takes the reins at Softeon
ProMat 2023 Insights:  Integrated robotics direction seems well-matched to the times
Future-ready your workforce on The Rebound Podcast.
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

March 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Robotic applications at ProMat 2023
Sure, you’ll see hordes of robots at ProMat 2023, but what are they doing for operations in terms of high-value applications, and how do they integrate to help material flow? To find out, we asked a few exhibitors about the top warehouse robotic apps and trends.
Keeping it simple at Gap Inc.
2023 Productivity Achievement Awards
Gap Inc. expands its e-fulfillment network
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Combat Labor Scarcity with Reliable Robotic Solutions in Your Warehouse
Dealing with labor scarcity and overwhelming productivity demands? Robots may be your ideal solution.
What is your dock scheduling costing you?
Trends Shaping Intralogistics in 2023
More resources
 

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources