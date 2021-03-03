Hyster wins two awards for industrial truck designs

Two Hyster lift trucks, the H360XD and J60XNL, have been announced as winners of The Chicago Athenaeum 2020 GOOD DESIGN Award.



“Whether it’s reimagining cab design to better address the needs of the operator or designing equipment from the ground up around fully integrated lithium-ion power, Hyster always puts its legendary experience to work to create forward-thinking solutions,” said Jennifer Meyers, Brand Manager, Hyster Company. “This recognition shows how our bold approach can help customers re-calibrate expectations and address problems they might not have thought possible to solve.”



The Hyster H360XD Big Truck was recognized for a new cab and front end design focused on visibility and ergonomics to help operators perform to the best of their abilities all shift long. With an Tier 4 Final engine and 36,000-pound load capacity, the H360XD is engineered to meet the demands of tough, intensive applications. The front end uses a redesigned mast and carriage to create a wider window of view through the carriage, providing greater visibility of fork tips at ground level and trailer height. The new cab prioritizes ergonomics.

The Hyster J60XNL was recognized for breaking new ground as a counterbalanced lift truck engineered around a space-saving, fully integrated lithium-ion battery pack. Unlike battery box replacements that retrofit existing designs, the J60XNL is designed from the ground up to take advantage of lithium-ion battery power, freeing space in the operator compartment and reducing truck weight for ergonomic, emissions and performance benefits.



