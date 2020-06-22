MMH    Topics     Equipment    Lift Trucks

Hyster-Yale Group releases free operator training video content to support reopening

The offer is meant to help businesses adhere to current health and safety protocols as they onboard the necessary labor to keep operations moving as the economy reopens.

By

As businesses reopen and face an influx of new labor, Hyster-Yale Group announces the availability of free lift truck operator training video content for supply chains adapting to the effects of COVID-19. The giveaway offer is meant to help businesses adhere to current health and safety protocols as they onboard the necessary labor to keep operations moving as the economy reopens.

The videos are available at no cost for a limited time through the company’s Yale and Hyster brands. The content covers characteristics of class I-V lift trucks, operating environment considerations, requirements of OSHA 1910.178 and safe operating practices.

“Essential supply chains need to get new lift truck operators up and running fast, while adhering to both OSHA training mandates and social distancing protocols,” says Evelyn Velasquez-Cuevas, Product Sales and Technical Training Manager. “Our goal is to provide access to training resources for safe, productive lift truck operation and help businesses respond to the effects of COVID-19.”

Businesses can also work through the Hyster and Yale dealer network to get checklists and expert advice on how to use the videos in OSHA-compliant lift truck training programs, including what additional instruction must be provided for operators to be fully certified. The videos are part of the comprehensive Yale Handle with Care® and Hyster Best-in-Class® operator training programs.


Article Topics

News
Equipment
Lift Trucks
COVID-19
Hyster
Lift Trucks
Training
Yale
   All topics

Lift Trucks News & Resources

Equipment leasing activity index for March down slightly, year over year
Concentric acquires Hawaii-based Industrial Battery Solutions
ProMat 2023 – The Chinese are coming
Where is fleet management headed?
Hyster recognizes high-performing Dealer of Distinction recipients for 2022
FMH Material Handling Solutions appoints Randy Reece as new president
Toyota Material Handling honors top forklift dealers with President’s Award
More Lift Trucks

Latest in Materials Handling

Barcoding, Inc. acquires Procensis, Inc.
Addverb collaborates with Purdue University on smart factory
EAM-Mosca announces Christian Wiethuechter as president and CEO
Equipment leasing activity index for March down slightly, year over year
Veo Robotics lands $29 million investment round
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Jungheinrich AG taps Configura as partner for plant and DC design software
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

April 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Going to town with fulfillment at Parts Town
A fast-growing leader in critical OEM parts for the food service industry is using goods-to-person robotic picking to meet customer service requirements.
Inside the Parts Town fulfillment center: Built for simplicity, speed and growth
ProMat 2023: Let’s integrate all the robots
2023 Warehouse/Distribution Center Equipment Survey: Tighter budgets prompt targeted spend
More from this issue

Latest Resources
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Are you considering an ASRS solution in your warehouse?
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
Why You Need New Fulfillment Strategies
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources