Hytrol showcases its newest sortation, conveyor and WCS solutions

MMH Staff

April 11, 2018

Among the many solutions on display, Hytrol (Booth B3219) launched the ProSort SS, a modular sweep sorter designed to handle small items at rates of 84 products per minute.

Capable of handling items up to 8 lbs and 4 inches tall, the system features servo-driven diverts. This enables item-specific divert speed for sorting fragile goods.

Modular divert banks allow for easy expansion and maintenance while dual-sided and dual-tier setups keep the system compact and enable up to four destinations per divert. Chris Woodall, Connex product manager for Hytrol, offers the example of a customer system with 52 diverts on 18-inch centers that sort to 104 locations within just 100 feet.

“With onboard controls, installation is quick and easy,” he said. “ We come in and do all the work and you’re up and running.”

Hytrol also offers an augmented reality app that allows users to explore a virtual, working model of the ProSort SS with their phones. Stop by the booth for a card, then search the App Store to get Hytrol’s AR app for iOS, or click here for Google Play.