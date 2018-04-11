Hytrol showcases its newest sortation, conveyor and WCS solutions

Booth highlights warehouse control software, accumulating conveyor, sweep sorter, sliding shoe sorter and more.

<p>Chris Woodall, Connex product manager for Hytrol, with the new ProSort SS.</p>

Chris Woodall, Connex product manager for Hytrol, with the new ProSort SS.

Modex in the News

Toshiba showcases a new print and apply system at MODEX Show
Hytrol showcases its newest sortation, conveyor and WCS solutions
AMETEK Prestolite Power introduces cloud-based battery management solution
From MHI: See you at ProMat 2019
EnerSys unveils virtually maintenance-free lead-acid batteries
More Modex News

Warehouse Resource

Case Study: Nilfisk Uses Voice for Inspection
Learn how Nilfisk, a leading provider of commercial cleaning solutions, chose to implement voice into their picking process to help improv
All Resources
By ·

Among the many solutions on display, Hytrol (Booth B3219) launched the ProSort SS, a modular sweep sorter designed to handle small items at rates of 84 products per minute.

Capable of handling items up to 8 lbs and 4 inches tall, the system features servo-driven diverts. This enables item-specific divert speed for sorting fragile goods.

Modular divert banks allow for easy expansion and maintenance while dual-sided and dual-tier setups keep the system compact and enable up to four destinations per divert. Chris Woodall, Connex product manager for Hytrol, offers the example of a customer system with 52 diverts on 18-inch centers that sort to 104 locations within just 100 feet.

“With onboard controls, installation is quick and easy,” he said. “ We come in and do all the work and you’re up and running.”

Hytrol also offers an augmented reality app that allows users to explore a virtual, working model of the ProSort SS with their phones. Stop by the booth for a card, then search the App Store to get Hytrol’s AR app for iOS, or click here for Google Play.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Conveyors · Hytrol · Modex · Sortation · WCS · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Robotics Materials Handling: The Future is Closer Than You Think
Robotics are being applied at a rapid rate inside warehouse, DC and fulfillment operations around the U.S.—and it may already be happening at yours.
Download Today!
From the March 2018 Modern Materials Handling Issue
Here’s how one of the world’s largest 3PLs is looking to tomorrow’s innovative technologies, including heads-up display and robotics, to transform its operations today.
Conveyors & sortation: Carrying the e-commerce burden
2018 Productivity Achievement Awards
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
Industry 4.0: What you need to know today
This webinar takes a closer look at industry 4.0 and provides a roadmap for building and effectively utilizing Industry 4.0 capabilities.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
Modex 2018 Show Daily Coverage
The Georgia World Congress Center will welcome more than 28,000 visitors to Modex 2018—the largest...
NextGen Supply Chain at DHL
Here’s how one of the world’s largest 3PLs is looking to tomorrow’s innovative technologies,...

Trinchero Family Estates: Pallet handling in the vineyard
The second-largest family-owned wine company in the world turns to automated pallet handling and...
System Report: Rocky Brands Sees the Light
Confronting an aging materials handling system and new channels of business with new customer...
Partner Links