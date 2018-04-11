Hytrol showcases its newest sortation, conveyor and WCS solutions
Booth highlights warehouse control software, accumulating conveyor, sweep sorter, sliding shoe sorter and more.
Chris Woodall, Connex product manager for Hytrol, with the new ProSort SS.
Among the many solutions on display, Hytrol (Booth B3219) launched the ProSort SS, a modular sweep sorter designed to handle small items at rates of 84 products per minute.
Capable of handling items up to 8 lbs and 4 inches tall, the system features servo-driven diverts. This enables item-specific divert speed for sorting fragile goods.
Modular divert banks allow for easy expansion and maintenance while dual-sided and dual-tier setups keep the system compact and enable up to four destinations per divert. Chris Woodall, Connex product manager for Hytrol, offers the example of a customer system with 52 diverts on 18-inch centers that sort to 104 locations within just 100 feet.
“With onboard controls, installation is quick and easy,” he said. “ We come in and do all the work and you’re up and running.”
Hytrol also offers an augmented reality app that allows users to explore a virtual, working model of the ProSort SS with their phones. Stop by the booth for a card, then search the App Store to get Hytrol’s AR app for iOS, or click here for Google Play.
