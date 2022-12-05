MMH    Topics 

Hyundai Material Handling and OneCharge partner up on lithium batteries

Hyundai Material Handling and OneCharge have entered into a strategic partnership to provide advanced lithium ion (Li-ion) battery technology to Hyundai’s North American dealer network and their customers.

By

Hyundai Material Handling and OneCharge have entered into a strategic partnership to provide advanced lithium ion (Li-ion) battery technology to Hyundai’s North American lift truck dealer network and their customers.

Research indicates that by 2030, 70% of all electric forklifts will be powered by Li-ion batteries, which offer an economical, efficient alternative to older lead-acid batteries, the partners stated. With this new partnership, Hyundai will be able to offer Li-ion batteries that need no daily maintenance while delivering a longer lifespan and lower operating costs, the partners added.

“Hyundai Material Handling is proud to partner with OneCharge, Inc.,” said Lewis Byers, Vice President of Hyundai Material Handling, North America. “The demand for Li-ion power supply in the forklift industry is growing at a rapid rate and matching a Hyundai
forklift with OneCharge Li-ion power gives our dealers and their customers an unrivaled combination.”

“We’re happy to offer our solutions to Hyundai customers and to provide better support to many of our customers already using OneCharge Li-ion batteries in their Hyundai forklifts,” said Tim Karimov, President of OneCharge. “We have been focusing on promoting lithium batteries for material handling equipment for over six years and have played a major role in the growing acceptance of this technology in this essential market.”

OneCharge Li-ion batteries have full communications integration with Hyundai’s 9U Series of electric forklifts. This plug-and-play configuration allows the battery to seamlessly integrate with the truck. The result is that Hyundai’s state-of-the-art interactive instrument cluster retains its full functionality monitoring the battery state of charge and low battery warning system.


Article Topics

News
Hyundai Material Handling
lift trucks
Lithium Batteries
motive power
OneCharge
   All topics

Hyundai Material Handling News & Resources

Hyundai Material Handling adds Evolution Forklift to its growing list of North American dealers
C&B Material Handling acquires new forklift dealership groups
Hyundai Material Handling and OneCharge partner up on lithium batteries
C&amp;B Material Handling added to Hyundai’s forklift dealer group
Hyundai Material Handling announces top performing dealers for 2021
Hyundai Material Handling honors its top North American forklift dealers

Latest in Materials Handling

IAM Robotics introduces a new solution and a new direction
IAM Robotics Launches New Robotic Solution For Order Fulfillment
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
7 ways to reinforce lift truck operating best practices
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
Mitsubishi Logisnext Americas and Jungheinrich to expand joint venture for mobile automation solutions in North America
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

June 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Pitney Bowes delivers for USPS
A century-old company embraced automation and robotics in its transformation from a provider of postal meters to an operator of e-commerce parcel sortation centers for the Post Office.
Sortation and robotics layout at Pitney Bowes
2023 Virtual Summit: Orchestration front & center
Sensors give lift truck safety a boost
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Complete Guide to Automated Packaging
This nine-chapter e-book will offer you everything you need to know in a crash course on how to automate your packaging line.
Harnessing Collaborative AMRs for Efficient Order Fulfillment and Continuous Improvement
How to Use Economic Uncertainty to Gain Competitive Ground with Automation
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources