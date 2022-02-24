Hyundai Material Handling announces top performing dealers for 2021

Hyundai Material Handling (HMH) recently announced their Top Performing Forklift Dealers for 2021 representing North America and Canada. These annual awards recognize the dealers who achieved the highest number of unit sales above goal.

As established last year, HMH awards the “Chuck Leone Award” in honor of the organization’s longtime leader who unfortunately passed away in January 2021. This award is given annually to the Dealer of the Year.

HMH announced that its annual Chuck Leone Award goes to Lone Star Forklift. Lone Star’s performance was truly incredible from start to finish in 2021, HMH noted, with an “unprecedented” pace for new orders.

This year, HMH also recognized the dealer with the most Improved sales over the prior year, naming the new award “The Sherpa Award.” Sherpas are renowned for their climbing skills and expertise while leading others to the top. HMH’s first Sherpa Award winner is, Lift Solutions Inc.

Additionally, the 2021 Summit Award, goes to Modern Group LTD, while 2021 “Peak Performer” honors went to the following:

Brennan Equipment Services

Big Lift Material Handling

Carolina Industrial Trucks, Inc.

Herc-U-Lift, Inc.

Leavitt Machinery

M&L Industries, LTD

Midway Industrial Equipment, Inc.

Pacific Material Handling Solutions, Inc.

Select Equipment Sales, Inc.

“In another year of challenges, our dealers that achieved this level of success are truly remarkable,” says Lewis Byers, Hyundai Material Handlings EVP/COO. “We are fortunate to have such a dedicated dealer network focused on the Hyundai brand and working so closely with our team. Being selected as one of 13 recognized dealers not only exemplifies the hard work each of these companies brings every day, but it also demonstrates a group of industry professionals who have proven their commitment to the Hyundai Material Handling Brand.”

Hyundai Material Handling is a global manufacturer of industrial forklifts with North American Headquarters located in Norcross, GA. Hyundai produces a wide range of Battery, LP and diesel powered forklifts with lift capacities from 2,200 lbs. to 55,000 lbs. Hyundai forklifts are supported by 60 authorized dealers with 160+ servicing locations throughout the U.S. and Canada.



