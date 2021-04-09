MMH    Topics 

Hyundai Material Handling honors its top North American forklift dealers

Modern Group garners top “Chuck Leone Award” and several other dealers also recognized

By

Hyundai Material Handling (HMH) has announced their Top Performing Forklift Dealers for 2020, representing North America and Canada. These annual awards recognize the dealers who achieved the highest number of unit sales above goal.

This year HMH established the “Chuck Leone Award” in honor of their longtime EVP/COO who unfortunately passed away in January 2021. This award will be given annually to the Dealer of the Year. HMH stated it is proud to announce that the first annual Chuck Leone Award goes to the Modern Group. Modern Group’s performance was truly remarkable from start to finish of 2020, according to HMH. The company also had praise for its other top dealers in North America.

“In a year of worldwide challenges, our dealers that achieved the level of success is truly remarkable” said Lewis Byers, HMH VP/COO. “We are fortunate to have such a dedicated dealer network focused on the Hyundai brand and working so closely with our team in Norcross”.

The dealers recognized for 2020 are:

• “The 2020 Chuck Leone Award for Dealer of the Year, went to Modern Group

• 2020 Apex Award: Lone Star Forklift

• 2020 Summit Award: Thompson Lift Truck Company

2020 Peak Performer honorees were:
• Leavitt Machinery
• Pacific Material Handling Solutions, Inc.
• Springer Equipment Company
• Brennan Equipment Services Company
• Carolina Industrial Trucks, Inc
• National Lift Truck Service, Inc.
• M&L Industries
• Midway Industrial Equipment, Inc.
• Herc-U-Lift
• Hurricane Industrial Equipment,Inc.
• Big Lift Material Handling
• Wise Forklift, Inc.

Additionally, the 2020 Rookie of the Year honor went to Midway Industrial Equipment.


