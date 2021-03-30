MMH    Topics 

Hyundai Material Handling names VP and COO of forklift division

Lewis Byers appointed as COO of Hyundai Material Handling Forklift Division effective April 1, 2021

By

Latest Material Handling News

Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Marginal decline in forklift truck sales in 2022 following historic 2021
Online retailer Otto Group partners with Covariant to deploy AI robotics for its fulfillment centers
Materials handling robot basics
60 Seconds with Kevin Barker of A3 Motion Control
More News

Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas (HCEA) announced today that Lewis Byers has been appointed Vice President and COO of Hyundai Material Handling Forklift Division reporting to JY Kim. The appointment will be effective April 1st 2021. Lewis will be succeeding Chuck Leone, who sadly passed away in January 2021.

Lewis has been a District Sales Manager with Hyundai for the past several years and brings over 33 years of extensive industry experience both at the dealer and manufacturer level. At the dealer level he gained industry experience in various senior leadership and management roles for a large MCFA dealer as well as the largest Hyster-Yale dealer in North America. Representing Nissan, UniCarriers and Hyundai his ability to work with and grow the dealer network translates well into his new responsibilities leading Hyundai’s Forklift division.

Lewis graduated from the University of North Florida with a Marketing degree. He is married to Lori, his wife of 32 years and they have two grown sons. Lewis and his wife will be relocating to the Norcross, GA area.

“We are excited to appoint Lewis Byers as the new V.P and COO of Hyundai Forklift Division. As was the case with Mr. Chuck Leone, I believe we will mark another milestone in the history of Hyundai Lift Truck Business through Lewis extensive industry experience and outstanding leadership.” said J.Y Kim, President and CEO of Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas, Inc.


Article Topics

News
Hyundai
Lift Trucks
   All topics

Latest in Materials Handling

For Carhartt, necessity is the mother of automation
Top 20 Warehouse Automation and Automated Materials Handling Systems Suppliers 2023
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
What’s keeping the supply chain C-Suite up at night?
Marginal decline in forklift truck sales in 2022 following historic 2021
Online retailer Otto Group partners with Covariant to deploy AI robotics for its fulfillment centers
More Materials Handling

Subscribe to Materials Handling Magazine

Subscribe today!
Not a subscriber? Sign up today!
Subscribe today. It's FREE.
Find out what the world's most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today.

May 2023 Modern Materials Handling
Top 20 Warehouse Automation and Automated Materials Handling Systems Suppliers 2023
Our list got a shakeup this year with new entrants involved with warehouse robotics and high-density storage. The bottom-line revenue tally, based on 2022 revenue figures, is a bit down from our previous Top 20, which came off a high growth year for most suppliers.
Robotics: Enthusiasm is translating into investment
Flexible automation at Carhartt
Materials handling robot basics
More from this issue

Latest Resources
The Keys to WMS Vendor Selection Success
In this webcast you will come away with the information and insight you need to develop the right process and make the right choice for your organization.
Buyer’s Guide: ASRS Technologies
Let’s Talk Mobile Robots: Three Real-World Applications for Warehouse and Manufacturing
More resources

Latest Resources

2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
2023 Automation Study: Usage & Implementation of Warehouse/DC Automation Solutions
This research was conducted by Peerless Research Group on behalf of Modern Materials Handling to assess usage and purchase intentions forautomation systems...
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
How Your Storage Practices Can Affect Your Pest Control Program
Discover how your storage practices could be affecting your pest control program and how to prevent pest infestations in your business. Join...

Warehousing Outlook 2023
Warehousing Outlook 2023
2023 is here, and so are new warehousing trends.
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Extend the Life of Brownfield Warehouses
Today’s robotic and data-driven automation systems can minimize disruptions and improve the life and productivity of warehouse operations.
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Power Supply in Overhead Cranes: Energy Chains vs. Festoons
Download this white paper to learn more about how both systems compare.
More downloads and resources