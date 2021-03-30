Hyundai Material Handling names VP and COO of forklift division

Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas (HCEA) announced today that Lewis Byers has been appointed Vice President and COO of Hyundai Material Handling Forklift Division reporting to JY Kim. The appointment will be effective April 1st 2021. Lewis will be succeeding Chuck Leone, who sadly passed away in January 2021.

Lewis has been a District Sales Manager with Hyundai for the past several years and brings over 33 years of extensive industry experience both at the dealer and manufacturer level. At the dealer level he gained industry experience in various senior leadership and management roles for a large MCFA dealer as well as the largest Hyster-Yale dealer in North America. Representing Nissan, UniCarriers and Hyundai his ability to work with and grow the dealer network translates well into his new responsibilities leading Hyundai’s Forklift division.

Lewis graduated from the University of North Florida with a Marketing degree. He is married to Lori, his wife of 32 years and they have two grown sons. Lewis and his wife will be relocating to the Norcross, GA area.

“We are excited to appoint Lewis Byers as the new V.P and COO of Hyundai Forklift Division. As was the case with Mr. Chuck Leone, I believe we will mark another milestone in the history of Hyundai Lift Truck Business through Lewis extensive industry experience and outstanding leadership.” said J.Y Kim, President and CEO of Hyundai Construction Equipment Americas, Inc.



