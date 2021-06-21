MMH    Topics     Technology    Automation

Hyundai Motor Group completes acquisition of Boston Dynamics from SoftBank

Hyundai expects synergy between the companies to accelerate the development of robotics featuring advanced mobility, manipulation and vision capabilities

Hyundai Motor Group, Boston Dynamics, and SoftBank Group Corp., today announced the completion of the Hyundai Motor Group’s acquisition of a controlling interest in Boston Dynamics from SoftBank, following the receipt of regulatory approvals and other customary closing conditions. The deal valued the mobile robot firm at $1.1 billion. Additional financial details were not disclosed.

Post-closing, the Group holds an 80 percent stake in Boston Dynamics and SoftBank, through one of its affiliates, retains the remaining 20 percent stake.

Boston Dynamics offers mobile robots that have been successfully integrated into business operations of many of the world’s leading industrial firms. Advanced robotics offer opportunities for rapid growth with the potential to positively impact society by making work safer and more productive, according to the companies.

By acquiring Boston Dynamics and securing a leading presence in the field of robotics, Hyundai states it is taking another major step toward its strategic transformation into a “Smart Mobility Solution Provider.” To propel this transformation, the group has invested substantially in the development of future technologies, including autonomous driving, artificial intelligence (AI), Urban Air Mobility (UAM), smart factories and robots.

In the field of robotics, the group aims to develop advanced technologies that enhance people’s lives and promote safety. The deal is also expected to allow the group and Boston Dynamics to leverage each other’s respective strengths in manufacturing, logistics, construction and automation. Together, the group and Boston Dynamics will create a robotics value chain, from robot component manufacturing to smart logistics solutions. Additionally, the group will support Boston Dynamics’ continued expansion of its product line and global sales and service footprint.

Boston Dynamics launched sales of its first commercial robot, Spot in June of 2020 and now has hundreds of robots operating in a variety of industries, including power utilities, construction, manufacturing, oil and gas, and mining. The company also recently unveiled Stretch, its first commercial robot specifically designed for warehouse facilities and distribution centers.


