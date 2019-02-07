I.D. Systems and Jungheinrich AG sign global technology agreement

MMH Staff

February 7, 2019

I.D. Systems, a leading provider of enterprise asset management and Industrial Internet of Things (IoT) technology, has announced a multi-year fleet management system agreement covering several thousand units with Jungheinrich AG, a leading solution provider in intralogistics.

Jungheinrich will leverage I.D. Systems’ PowerFleet technologies to track and manage forklift fleets for their customers. Through this partnership, Jungheinrich will combine its world-class expertise with the industry leading telemetry capabilities of I.D. Systems to offer the best choice of digital products on their material handling equipment. This technology partnership will provide Jungheinrich customers with an enhanced ability to reduce overhead costs, improve safety and compliance, and streamline operations.

“We are thrilled to be partnering with Jungheinrich, one of the world’s most successful intralogistics companies,” said I.D. Systems CEO Chris Wolfe. “This is a long-term partnership and commitment to Jungheinrich and their global customer base to provide current and next generation fleet management technologies matched to their specific equipment and operational requirements.”

“The PowerFleet feature set and technologies from I.D. Systems and their expertise in forklift telematics will enhance our ability to provide a selection of world class digital solutions for our customers when it comes to intralogistics,” said Frank Marschatz, Service Director at Jungheinrich.

By leveraging data streams from vehicles, Jungheinrich will be able to organize it into meaningful visualizations, and powerful analytics for its customers. Jungheinrich customers will be able to quickly and accurately monitor utilization, damage, and safety compliance to accurately identify problem areas. Jungheinrich will use the system to enhance Material Handling Equipment maintenance and service.

“During past projects, we found our companies working very well together in their determination to achieve the best possible solution for customers by employing cutting edge technology, and we are excited to be able to do so now on a much broader perspective,” said Ute Filippone, Business Manager EMEA for I.D. Systems.